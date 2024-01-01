The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced the start of the tasks of managing penal and correctional facilities and juvenile institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding penal and correctional facilities in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi, according to which the powers of managing these facilities will be transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, affirmed the insightful vision of the wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to develop the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting that the transfer of powers of managing penal and correctional facilities, and institutions The events in the emirate come in line with the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, Head of the Judicial Department, to enhance access to timely justice, to support the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and its leadership globally.

He praised the extent of cooperation shown by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, which is a pioneering model to be emulated in partnership and strategic integration, as it contributed to facilitating the process of exchanging data and information, to transfer the dependency of those facilities, and constituted a major support in achieving the desired goals.

Al-Abri pointed out the readiness of the department to undertake these tasks, as it made all the necessary preparations for the operation with high professionalism, as it met the operational, administrative, financial, technical, purchasing, contractual, engineering and human resources requirements, as it held during the past months several meetings, extending over a period of more than three months, with the leadership. The General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, and the executive team for managing these facilities, to enhance their readiness and ensure the implementation of a distinguished system that provides world-class services and performs its duties effectively to protect and preserve rights in society and establish the foundations of security and stability.