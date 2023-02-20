The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was able to reduce the divorce rate during the past year 2022 by about 6%, as cases of family disputes that ended in divorce recorded only 3%, compared to 9% in 2021, which is a qualitative new achievement added to the department’s record of achievements in consolidating A culture of tolerance and encouragement of amicable settlement of disputes, in order to ensure the preservation of family cohesion and stability.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department affirmed its keenness to promote the dissemination of the culture of municipal solutions as part of its efforts to implement best practices and innovative methods that conform to the highest quality standards, to reach reconciliation and amicable settlements of family disputes and civil, commercial and real estate disputes, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at promoting supportive initiatives to ensure the cohesion and stability of society.

She explained that the decrease in divorce rates is the result of the efforts of the Department of Alternative Solutions in developing performance and work methods in line with the social, economic and technical development taking place in Abu Dhabi, which was positively reflected in the success of these solutions and the provision of better options for resolving disputes outside the traditional framework of the courts, with the efforts made by Family counselors in persuading the parties to amicable solutions to their disputes, which contributed to a decrease in cases that end in divorce.

In addition, the department was able to complete more than 99.2% of the family disputes that were presented to it during the past year 2022, which amounted to about 15,606 family disputes, as it succeeded in resolving 63% of the disputes by mutual consent at the level of Abu Dhabi.

The decrease in divorce rates is due to the success of the various educational programs and initiatives implemented by the Department, especially the “Reconciliation is Good” program, as it was able to reduce the divorce rate to about 6% during 2022, while the year 2018 recorded divorce rates that reached 12%, while it rose to 13. % in 2019 and 2020, to decrease after that in 2021 to 9%, and continue to decline in 2022 to reach 3%, which reflects the development of the mechanisms in place and interactive programs that benefit the parties to the conflict.

It is noteworthy that the “Good Reconciliation” program is one of the innovative initiatives aimed at keeping abreast of developments, raising awareness, consolidating and strengthening the relationship between family members, through intensive guidance sessions with certified family counselors, and organizing training workshops rich in multimedia and interactive exercises to acquire conflict-handling skills. In addition to preparing a follow-up plan to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement, and to address any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.