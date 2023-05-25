The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department identified five controls for filing a complaint with government agencies, with the aim of contributing to enhancing legal awareness among members of society, in addition to promoting positive digital citizenship values ​​and behaviors in the country. Submitting a complaint, so that the complainant must first submit the complaint to the concerned authority and then to the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center.

The controls included that the language used be non-violent or emotional while trying to preserve the official language, taking into account tact and the values ​​of society, where the complainant must avoid offending individuals or institutions so as not to be subjected to legal accountability, in addition to adhering to credibility by presenting the problem with credibility and not making accusations haphazardly without guide.