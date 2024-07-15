The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department reviewed the technical projects plan for correctional and rehabilitation centers, and its role in supporting digital systems in all operational processes, and linking them with strategic partners, to ensure the provision of services with high quality and efficiency.

This came during the second meeting of the Reform and Rehabilitation Policies Committee, which was held under the chairmanship of Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

During the meeting, the plan to re-engineer the procedures of the reform and rehabilitation centers was followed up, and the best international practices applied in operating the centers’ operations were reviewed, in addition to reviewing the results of the performance indicators during the past period.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri stressed that the Judicial Department will continue to work on updating the management system of correctional and rehabilitation centers, in accordance with the highest international standards, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to continue development operations in various sectors, in line with the forward-looking vision of the Abu Dhabi government.

He explained that the Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee is intensifying its efforts, in accordance with the competencies specified by the Law Regulating Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in order to adopt appropriate measures and mechanisms to develop the centers, ensuring the achievement of their mission of reforming convicts, rehabilitating them, and reintegrating them as good members of society, in addition to focusing on proposing draft laws aimed at expanding the application of alternative measures to imprisonment in minor crimes.