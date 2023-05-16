The Center for Criminal and Electronic Sciences at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department succeeded in recording a qualitative achievement, which is the first in the world, as it was able to detect a new narcotic substance from the types of manufactured cannabinoids, which was not known before in the world, and finally determine its composition and name, to be ( ADB-5’Br-PINACA), and listing it in an international database, under the name of the chemical laboratory in the department, as well as launching a scientific paper (analytical guide) and publishing it through the website of one of the international centers specialized in discovering and identifying types of manufactured drugs.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, confirmed that this achievement is added to the record of the Judicial Department’s achievements, under the wise directives of the leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the direct follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, for the efforts of continuous development and improvement while taking advantage of modern technologies and employing them to keep abreast of developments, in order to achieve the effectiveness of the criminal justice system, and to enhance presence in the global judicial arena.

Al-Abri praised the efforts made by the team working in the chemical laboratory, which managed to discover this new narcotic substance and register it in global databases in the name of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which highlights the name of the UAE in international forums, and is in line with the strategic plan of the department 2021-2023. Which focuses on interest in working with international partners to contribute to maintaining the security and stability of society.

For his part, Saeed Al-Amoudi, Director of the Center for Criminal and Electronic Sciences, stated that achieving this precedent came after initially determining the composition and name of the new narcotic substance in September 2022, and registering it in an international database at the University of Copenhagen – Denmark, under the name of the chemical laboratory in the Judicial Department, until that. Finally, cooperation was made with the Institute of Criminal Sciences for Research and Education (CFSRE) in the United States of America, which is considered one of the centers specialized in discovering and identifying types of manufactured drugs, as it was confirmed what the substance was after its manufacture, so that the scientific paper (analytical evidence) was launched, to confirm the name of the specific substance Previously final, and published on the website of the International Center.