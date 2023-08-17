The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department concluded the ninth session of the basic qualification program for experts. With the participation of 29 trainees of accounting experts and bankers registered before the Abu Dhabi Prosecution Offices and Courts, with a total of about 59 training hours, with the aim of refining their practical experience and providing them with the necessary skills.

The program, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, comes within the framework of the efforts exerted towards enhancing the role of the expert profession before the judicial authorities and improving their performance as aides to judges, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by improving the performance of experts and qualifying them scientifically and practically in accordance with the highest international standards, thus contributing to improving judicial performance and enhancing community confidence in the judicial and legal system.

The Judicial Department emphasized the importance of providing specialized training for experts, with the aim of providing participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop their capabilities in legal frameworks and ethical behaviors for the work of judicial experts, and to enable them to practice the rules and procedures of expertise efficiently and effectively as aides to judges in achieving successful, world-class justice.

The department indicated that the training of experts falls within the training curriculum prepared as a prerequisite for admission to the list of experts registered with the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecutions and Courts, noting that the training program contributes to achieving the department’s vision of excellence and effectiveness in the judicial system, and the provision of high-quality justice services.

