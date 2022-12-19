The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launched an expanded awareness campaign for workers in labor cities at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, aimed at promoting the dissemination of legal culture among workers and introducing them to their rights and duties guaranteed to them by law in the UAE, especially with the application of the provisions of Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labor relations and its executive regulations. , which entered into force on the second of February 2022.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, confirmed that the expansion in launching awareness campaigns for various groups of society comes within the framework of the important role played by the Department in cooperation with its strategic partners in maintaining security and stability, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge because of its essential role in protecting rights and complying with the duties stipulated by law.

He explained that the labor awareness campaign, which lasts for a full year to cover labor cities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is of particular importance with the implementation of the new labor law, by highlighting the most prominent provisions of the articles of the law and the scope of its application, and the work patterns it has created that look forward to the future and allow flexibility. Great for the recruitment of workers to institutions and companies, and the guarantees it provides that achieve a balance between the rights and obligations of workers and business owners from investors.

The advisor stated that the awareness campaign aims to reach a wide segment of workers to raise the level of legal awareness in light of the updated legislation and the pioneering judicial system, and its importance in preserving the interests of both parties to the contractual relationship, in a way that supports the provision of an attractive environment for investments and skilled labor.

In addition, the campaign launched its activities in the presence of a large number of workers in the labor village “ICAD”, as a lecture was presented in three languages, namely Arabic, Urdu and Bengali, to introduce the most important legal articles stipulated in the new labor law in the UAE, while presenting the introductory materials in a manner Interactive, in addition to organizing competitions and distributing incentive prizes to the participants, in order to achieve the desired benefit for the target group.