The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launched the new version of its smart application, with the aim of providing an integrated and advanced platform for customers, allowing easy access to their judicial files and reviewing their developments in all courts and prosecution offices in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through easy steps, based on the latest technologies and technological means supported by business intelligence techniques.

The Judicial Department – Abu Dhabi is constantly updating and developing the application, to add more judicial and judicial services through one integrated platform.