The Center for Judicial Research and Studies at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has adopted a number of findings and recommendations concluded by research and scientific studies specialized in the judicial field, including a project study on judicial insurance that allows commercial companies and businessmen to insure against commercial judicial rulings issued against individuals, according to which Payment of damages or large sums of money that will affect the business.

This came during a meeting of the Centre’s Board of Directors, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri.

During the meeting, many research topics aimed at developing the legislative and judicial environment were reviewed, as one of the main pillars supporting the creation of an appropriate investment climate and encouraging foreign direct investment, in line with the strategic directions of the Abu Dhabi government, to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness and entrepreneurship in the emirate.

He stated that the preparation of an integrated study on judicial insurance is of particular importance in light of the changes taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in various sectors, especially with the accelerating pace of growth in the activity of the business sector, and therefore the effective role of this type of insurance appears in the positive impact on the commercial movement and sustainable development. In order to enhance the confidence of investors and commercial companies in the legal and economic environment.