The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Al-Abri, stressed the department’s keenness to develop its judicial and legal services and achieve precedence and leadership in providing quality services, which contributes to enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop smart and innovative future courts that provide world-class services.

He pointed out the department’s interest in applying the best international standards that ensure speedy procedures to provide a pioneering and distinguished experience in completing transactions in the judicial and legal sector, and benefiting from technical developments and smart, fast services enhanced by artificial intelligence, and keeping pace with developments to provide smart and innovative judicial and legal services.

This came during workshops organised by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to introduce electronic and smart services related to travel procedures in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The workshops targeted employees of Abu Dhabi Airports Company represented by Zayed International Airport, and employees of the Air and Sea Ports Department at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, to inform them of the details of the innovative systems and services provided by the department to improve the experience of travelers, especially when they face judicial decisions related to travel bans, in light of the adoption of the automatic cancellation system for enforcement decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings, once the payment process is completed electronically.

The workshops included a general explanation of litigation procedures in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, judicial procedures related to travel bans and how to inquire about them via the department’s smart application, digital payment channels, in addition to introducing the automatic cancellation system for enforcement decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in all judicial rulings without human intervention and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and on official holidays, in addition to discussing the most prominent related topics and ways of updating and development.

It is worth noting that the Judicial Department applies a pioneering system, the first in the region, which works on automatically cancelling enforcement decisions related to the payment of financial amounts, based on smart and accurate indicators that track the payment status instantly. Once it is completed by the person against whom enforcement is being carried out through the payment channels available through the smart application or the website, the system immediately begins cancelling enforcement decisions related to payment only and approving them electronically and sending them to the relevant authorities.