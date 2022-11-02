The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department revealed Abu Dhabi’s superiority over many international judicial systems in the axis of litigation time, as the average number of days to decide on a commercial lawsuit reached 201 days, compared to 300 in the best Asian systems, and 400 days in European systems, noting that it applied 14 indicators. This came during the media forum organized by the department, under the title “The Role of the Judicial System in Enhancing Business Practice and Competitiveness in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The President of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Counselor Sultan Al Neyadi, stressed that the judicial system in Abu Dhabi enhances competitiveness, and plays a key role in supporting and encouraging investment, and creating competitiveness, through quick and simplified judicial procedures, and the judgments and decisions it issues, as indicators of enhancing competitiveness.

He explained that the judicial system in Abu Dhabi adopts the highest international practices and contributes to creating a business environment that attracts investment, and the department is keen to enhance the executive power of contracts and reduce the time taken, whether in completing transactions or litigation, as an essential part of the quality of justice, in order to ensure the acceleration of the business cycle , thus enhancing competitive power.

While the Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department at the Judicial Department, Abdullah Saif Zahran, said that the competitiveness of judicial systems is measured through three axes, including litigation time, the quality of judicial processes, in addition to the cost of lawsuits and fees, where the time periods between the registration stage and the litigation stage are measured. And the litigation stage until the implementation stage, and the implementation stage, while the quality of operations axis deals with adherence to the optimal standards for the implementation of procedures, the use of electronic systems and digital and smart transformation in the courts, and the costs of litigation are measured on auditors from the stage of registration until the issuance of the judgment in all stages of the case.

Zahran revealed that the department has applied 14 global indicators to support competitiveness and enhance the business environment, including late cases, orders on petitions, performance orders, the accuracy of the dates of hearings, judgments of the Court of Appeals upholding cassation, preliminary judgments that were upheld on appeal, and cases that were previously decided upon. Courts of First Instance during the specified time periods.

He added that the rest of the criteria include the completion of the executive files on time, the cases that were decided in the courts of first instance, the cases that were decided in the courts of appeal, the separation of minor cases in one session, the cases that were decided within 100 days, and the cases that were decided In it during 10 sessions, and the cases that were decided by the courts of appeal on time.

Develop reporting methods

Claudie Veronica Cerone, from the Department of Foreign Experts, at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, reported on the development of methods for reporting cases, as parties to a commercial dispute now receive court announcements via SMS, which include notification of the defendant of the lawsuit, payment links, and links to attend remote hearings, while In the past, notification was done by an advertiser who was authorized to personally notify the announcement.