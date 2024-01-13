The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation upheld rulings convicting a citizen, his wife, and 16 defendants of different nationalities in 12 cases for committing crimes of harming public funds, forgery, bribery, profiteering, appropriation, commercial fraud, and disrupting a public facility. The conviction rulings for the first defendant and his wife included imprisonment for a period of 66 years and fines amounting to 39 million dirhams. Total number of adjudicated cases.

These rulings also included the conviction of the remaining defendants, to imprisonment for periods ranging from three to 15 years, and fines amounting to 13 million dirhams for committing these crimes. This was after they were referred by the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, which began its investigations after receiving reports from the competent authorities, stating that the main accused and his wife were conducting a criminal activity in violation of the law by establishing private warehouses in their home to store expired food and consumer materials, and working with the help of others to amend the expiration date and re-release them. For sale. The crimes committed by the accused included requesting and taking a gift in order to use alleged influence by claiming the ability to mediate with one of the public authorities to obtain a benefit, committing the crime of regulating the water line connecting to a farm in violation and not installing a meter for it, and causing damage to the pipes of the water facility by Connecting a water line to the farm to the main line, which led to a decrease in the water flow rate and resulted in the disruption of the public facility.

They intentionally caused damage to the electricity facility’s equipment in six properties owned by the first defendant by disconnecting the main protection from the electricity panel, which led to an electrical short circuit and resulted in the disruption of the public facility by cutting off electricity to other beneficiaries. They intentionally carried out an act that would endanger the lives of others. That they randomly disconnected and connected the wires in the electrical panels in properties owned by the first defendant and in violation of the conditions and standards, which leads to the risk of electricity leakage and the risk of ignition, and this resulted in serious damage. The defendants also committed the crime of attempting to seize the public road separating two farms and disrupting the flow of public land transportation, by merging the two farms and unlawfully encroaching on the road separating them, in addition to forging official documents and electronic documents and using them to carry out these crimes. With regard to commercial fraud crimes, the defendants deliberately altered and changed the essential characteristics and validity and provided incorrect and misleading commercial data for goods and products, including organic food products, which would endanger people’s health and lives, in addition to promoting adulterated expired goods that are the subject of the previous accusations through a misleading advertisement. A method that includes incorrect data and invites the public to buy counterfeit goods, claiming their quality and suitability.

