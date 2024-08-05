The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has completed more than half a million electronic requests related to courts, public prosecutions, notary public and documentation transactions across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the first half of this year, with 394,800 requests before courts, 49,821 requests before public prosecutions, and 69,487 notary public and documentation transactions.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed that achieving high rates of achievement in completing various judicial and legal processes remotely, based on electronic and smart services enhanced by artificial intelligence, supports the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop smart and innovative future courts that contribute to consolidating the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi globally.

In detail, the Judicial Department’s vital operations performance report during the first half of 2024 showed that 283,802 visual trial sessions were held in criminal and civil cases, in light of the 100 percent activation of the remote litigation system in Abu Dhabi courts, in addition to the issuance of 78,388 rulings by criminal courts, and 22,000 criminal orders issued by members of the Public Prosecution, while the number of cases disposed of by the Public Prosecution recorded 111,501 cases.

The statistical report indicated that 11,155 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court, 10,149 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 1,848 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, with an average completion rate of 98 percent.

With regard to judicial services, the semi-annual report showed that 40,254 notary public transactions were completed, 26,593 documentation transactions were completed, and 2,640 transactions were related to the digital marriage contracts service, which allows all procedures to be completed electronically, with the final marriage contract document being sent immediately upon completion of the marriage officer’s conclusion of the contract and digital authentication.

At the level of managing alternative solutions for resolving disputes, the number of lawsuits registered before the mediation, reconciliation and family guidance centers reached 12,518 lawsuits, while the number of completed files in mediation and reconciliation recorded 5,968 files, and the total number of disputes disposed of before family guidance reached 7,854 disputes, with 8,446 amicable settlement sessions for family disputes being held.