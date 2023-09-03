The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department confirmed the validity of the letter attributed to it regarding the deposit of sums of money in the execution files that are sent to the beneficiary of the amount, according to the data recorded in the electronic system.

The department clarified that the audio recording accompanying the message and circulating through social media platforms is misleading and unfounded, and does not belong to the beneficiary of the deposit.

The department called on community members to investigate accuracy and not circulate such rumors through communication sites, stressing that the necessary legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio recording.