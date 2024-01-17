Counselor Saeed Al Riyami, President of the Al Ain Court of First Instance, confirmed that the system of automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to payment comes in implementation of the goals and strategy of the state and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in establishing a fair and efficient judiciary, indicating that digital transformation has developed the emirate through a general plan that meets all current and future needs in providing the government with the best services. To the public in the country.

This came during the media forum organized by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department today, remotely, under the title “Automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to payment…a pioneering step towards smart and innovative future courts,” in the presence of Khawla Al Qubaisi, Director of the Department’s Information Technology Department.

Counselor Al Riyami said, “The Judicial Department is considered one of the first courts in keeping pace with the government strategy and responding to the emerging changes in order to achieve the goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi towards digital transformation.”

He stressed that the goal of the automatic cancellation linked to payment comes in order to enhance the competitive position of the emirate and provide advanced and distinguished judicial services in terms of speed of response and response to the implementation of the cancellation and enforcement procedures on the person against whom the person executed is executed through the application of smart and rapid systems enhanced with artificial intelligence, whereby the executive processes required by the person against whom the person executed is shortened.

It is noteworthy that this process was previously carried out in a number of steps (about nine steps), whereby the person being executed against him pays the amounts through available channels such as smart applications and websites, then submits another second request after payment, requesting the cancellation of the executive procedures for payment, and this electronic request arrives at The competent judge uses the case management system “CMS”, then the judge verifies from the system that the payment of the amount has been completed. In the event that the accounting list is not updated or this payment is reflected in the accounting report, the judge refers the file to the accountants for updating. It is then referred again to the judge, after which a report is opened proving the payment. A decision is issued to cancel all executive sanctions against the person being executed against, then it is referred to the enforcement officer to implement the decision and address the authorities. The books are written and then sent to the judge to be approved and then sent to the strategic partners.

After the current update, the process is based on one step, where the person being executed pays the required amounts through the available channels, which are the smart application or websites. This payment is reflected in the case management system, and the system automatically creates correspondence letters signed by the judge electronically, and all procedures issued by the system are canceled and transferred automatically. To the concerned authorities, a notice will also be sent to the enforcement officer and the judge stating that the full amount has been paid.

For her part, Khawla Al Qubaisi said, “The proactive operations that help in the current situation are represented by a number of steps that begin with “recording the file,” which is determining the required amount. Then the person executed is notified of the requested amount, then it is transferred to the “execution judges” in order to take the necessary executive decisions and when the payment is made. The full required amount, without any deficiency in the amount, can be accessed through the official website or the smart application. The party against whom the execution will be made receives the payment receipt, after which all executive decisions will be canceled automatically, and the person against whom the execution will be made can view the cancellation of the decisions through the application or the department’s website.”