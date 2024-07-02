The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved the registration of 19 Emirati lawyers in the register of practicing lawyers, after they passed the qualification programme prepared by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, for the purpose of training applicants for registration in the register of lawyers accepted before the prosecution offices and courts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During a meeting chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the committee reviewed the renewal requests of 9 lawyers whose registration had expired for more than two months, while approving the requests to transfer the registration of a citizen lawyer to the roll of non-practicing lawyers. The committee held its meeting chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and included the membership of the President of the Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Boushaib Hijami, the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Judge Asim Al Saadani, Counselor Mohammed Dhuwaihir Al Kathiri – Public Prosecution, Lawyer Abdullah Fadl Al Hammadi, and the Director of the Department of Lawyers and Experts Affairs and Rapporteur of the Committee, Khamis Mubarak Al Qubaisi.