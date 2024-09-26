The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department approved the registration requests of 18 new Emirati lawyers in the register of practicing lawyers, in addition to accepting the request to transfer one lawyer to the register of non-practicing lawyers.

This came during the meeting chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, where the committee reviewed the applications to renew the registration of three lawyers whose registration had expired for more than two months, as well as a complaint against a lawyer and took appropriate decisions regarding it, while it reviewed seven requests by lawyers and took the necessary decisions regarding them. The committee held its meeting chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and the membership of the President of the Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Boushaib Hijami, Judge Asim Al Saadani – Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Counselor Mohammed Dhuwaihir Al Kathiri – Public Prosecution, Lawyer Abdullah Fadl Al Hammadi, Director of the Department of Legal Affairs and Experts, and the Committee’s Rapporteur, Khamis Mubarak Al Qubaisi.