Today, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized a media forum, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the entry into force of Law No. 14 of 2021 regarding civil marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi, Mona Al-Raisi, and the legal expert in the department, Muhammad Hisham Al-Rafei, an annual harvest of the services provided by the court under the umbrella of this law to foreigners (residents and visitors), since its implementation on December 15, 2021, until December 15, 2022.

The forum began with an intervention by the legal expert, Muhammad Hisham Al-Rafei, with a review of the most important goals of establishing the Court for Civil Family Matters, as he summarized it in 5 main goals, the first of which is to be the first civil personal status court in the Middle East and the Arab world to provide a civil law to regulate personal status, and the second is to have a family law To serve the economy and attract foreign investment in order to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the third, introducing legislation that promotes the principles of liberalism such as respect for individual freedom and equality between men and women in rights, duties, testimony and inheritance, as well as introducing new legal principles such as joint custody and the right to divorce and marriage and Proof of paternity to the mother and the judge, and finally ensuring the leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in legislative development and modernization in the Arab region,” explaining that those subject to the provisions of the law and the scope of application in civil marriage are foreigners in general, regardless of religion or residence (for tourists and residents alike), in addition to To a non-Muslim citizen, while in civil divorce, wills, legacies, and proof of parentage, foreigners are included regardless of religion (the criterion is in the nationality of the foreigner, not the religious belief of For a person) the place of residence or work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that this law abolished the requirement of religion for judges in the Civil Family Matters Court, to allow non-Muslim judges to take over civil status cases for foreigners, pointing out that the scope of application of this law includes all persons of various Arab and foreign nationalities (residents and visitors), with the exception of Muslim citizens. .

For her part, Mona Al Raisi, Head of the Foreigners Services Office at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, revealed that the first year of implementing the Civil Marriage Law and its effects in Abu Dhabi witnessed the documentation of 4020 civil marriage cases between 8040 people, including 7081 residents of the country, representing 88% of the total civil marriage cases. , compared to 959 visitors and non-residents, at a rate of 12%, indicating that last November recorded the highest rates of civil marriage among foreigners in the country, with a total of 627 marriages, while the lowest rate of civil marriage was a single marriage in December 2021, with the beginning of the implementation of the law. , while 23 civil marriage agreements were concluded during the same period.