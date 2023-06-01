The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned against ridicule and harming the reputation of the state and its institutions, as the penalty is up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 dirhams, as part of the “Your Freedom” campaign stands at the limits of the law, noting that anyone who publishes information, news, data, visual images or visual materials , or rumors on a website, or any information network or information technology means with the intent to ridicule or harm the reputation, prestige, or stature of the state or one of its authorities or institutions, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years, and a fine not exceeding 500,000 dirhams.

The department also indicated that “many parties’ condoning publications or offensive comments against them does not necessarily mean that they cannot sue the owners of these publications, so everyone must pay attention before talking about their experiences, or publishing pictures affecting specific places on the means of communication so as not to put themselves in harm’s way.” subject to legal liability.

The department pointed out that the legislator has tightened the penalty for insulting and slandering through information technology means, due to its rapid spread and its great impact in the social environment, and the penalty becomes severe if the offense is directed at a government agency, or if the insult and slander is committed against a public employee or assigned to a public service.