The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced that more than 2,000 people have benefited from guidance and counseling sessions, awareness lectures and training workshops, as part of the “Reconciliation is Good” program for family guidance at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to enhance community awareness to enable couples to overcome family disputes, by organizing 23 lectures. And an interactive workshop via video communication technology, throughout the first half of the current year 2023.

The department stressed the importance of family guidance initiatives in reaching amicable settlements of disputes to maintain family stability, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate Alternative solutions to resolve conflicts, especially those related to the family, to ensure the preservation of its cohesion and cohesion.

She pointed out that the “Reconciliation is Good” program, which began three years ago in September 2020, to specialize in examining disputes related to divorce, divorce, and marital obedience, contributed to achieving a noticeable decrease in the number of divorce cases, whose percentage now does not exceed 3% of the total. Cases presented to family guidance committees at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She added that the program includes innovative mechanisms to establish a culture of tolerance and improve the quality of family life in a way that suits requirements and changes, by holding intensive guidance sessions for couples with qualified family mentors, and organizing training workshops rich in multimedia and interactive exercises to give them skills for dealing with disputes, as well as preparing a plan. Follow-up to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement, and address any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.

She drew attention to the preventive role of avoiding conflicts, by working to expand the implementation of educational and guidance lectures, within the “Reconciliation is Good” program, and providing remote attendance for all members of society, to deliver awareness messages to a wide segment of the target audience, and to educate spouses and train them on the skills necessary to resolve their differences. Maintaining family relationships.