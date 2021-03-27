Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy organized a workshop on “The Digital Transformation of Justice Services and the New Amendments to the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions,” through the Academy’s training platform; With the participation of 56 commercial judges at the Court of Cassation and Judicial Inspection, and the commercial departments of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra courts.

In the opening speech of the workshop, Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Inspection Department at the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, welcomed: With the participants, explaining that the workshop aims to enrich the discussion on the current and raised problems in the field of smart digital transformation for evidence in cases related to commercial disputes. And looking into the future about the most important problems that may arise in the future as a direct effect of implementing the new rules.

For his part, Counselor Sultan Al Niyadi, Chairman of the Commercial Court in Abu Dhabi, explained: During his management of the workshop activities, Decree Law 27 of 2020 amending some provisions of Evidence Law No. 10 of 1992 came within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to provide a safe and sustainable environment for all transactions, and to ensure the optimal use of modern technology means.

It is worth noting that the workshop included discussion of a number of topics, the most important of which are: The general provisions of the Evidence Law and stating the reasoning for decisions issued in the evidentiary procedures, what are the paper and electronic customary papers, the authenticity of electronic books and documents, the right of the court and the supervising judge to use remote means of communication to hear witnesses, question, debate, and perform the decisive and complementary oath, in addition to discussing the role of expertise and its impact in light of The use of modern technology and means of remote communication.