The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, which is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, revealed that it is working on implementing a project aimed in the future, to legalize all legal professions, so that a specific profession in a particular specialization is only practiced after obtaining the necessary training and taking the prescribed exams, to ensure the preparation of qualified national cadres. To work in all fields with complete professionalism.

Yesterday, the department organized a media forum under the title “The Efforts and Initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy”, in which it confirmed that the UAE possesses a legal and legislative system, which today has made it a platform for emulation in all countries of the world, as it has made law a driving tool for rapid development in the educational, commercial, economic and social fields. And families, and in all areas that affect the life of the individual, and not a target or a tool for punishment, noting that it provided about 180 training activities at a rate of 13,315 hours, benefiting 10,780 trainees, during the period from 2019 to mid-2022.

The Director of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, Dr. Sami Al-Toukhi, said: “The past year witnessed the introduction of amendments to more than 40 major laws, and now we are waiting for a new system of amendments.”