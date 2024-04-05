The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi issued Resolution No. (48) of 2024 regulating the civil use of drones and associated activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of ensuring the safe use of drones, managing drone operations and associated activities, and regulating and monitoring them in a proper manner. Safe and efficient, and unifying its systems and procedures, which contributes to making the emirate a center for the drone industry, an attractive and encouraging environment for investment in this sector, and supporting smart means of transportation and innovation in the field of air transport.

The department explained that the decision applies to all types of drones, and activities related to them, which include design, manufacturing, assembly, modification, inspection, or maintenance activities, or developing simulation systems, training and qualification, clubs, and establishing infrastructure, airports, fuel and energy refueling stations, or other activities. And uses related to drones in the emirate, including free zones, with the exception of drones specified in Federal Decree Law No. (26) of 2022 regulating the civil use of drones and activities related to them.

The department confirmed that it undertakes several specializations in accordance with current legislation, namely monitoring and issuing the necessary permits and approvals to operate drones, including setting rules related to the conditions for flying drones in the skies of the emirate’s territory, and the standards and conditions for establishing infrastructure, such as airports and landing strips for drones. In coordination with the relevant local and federal authorities.

The department will hold awareness workshops for all target groups, to clarify the requirements for operating drones, and the activities associated with them in the emirate, in accordance with the administrative decision, civil aviation rules, and technical standards for unmanned aircraft systems in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.