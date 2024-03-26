Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the leading Islamic financial services group, announced its contribution of 3 million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to honor mothers by establishing… An endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The proceeds of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Scientific Initiatives” Foundation, are used to implement educational projects in less fortunate communities. These programs also give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures their livelihood. Al-Karim, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment..

Quality station

Mohammed Abdul Bari, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Group, said: The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign represents a qualitative milestone in the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian initiatives, and a continuation of the giving approach followed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, as it has contributed to changing the lives of tens of millions. human beings in the world, and provided the weak and deprived groups with sufficient resources to improve their lives. Since its launch, the Initiatives Foundation has paid great attention to the issue of education, which it continues today with the inspiring initiative “The Mother’s Endowment.”“.

He added: Our participation in supporting this Ramadan campaign expresses the firm conviction in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank of the importance of contributing to the success of the charitable campaigns that are launched from the UAE during the holy month, and which aim to help less fortunate communities, and there is no greater support for these communities than educating their children. Providing them with knowledge and tools to ensure that their reality changes for the better.

6 channels to contribute

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeThe campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. Participation in the campaign can also be made via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number. AE790340003708472909201 At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood(Jood.ae).

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

In addition to its significant contribution to the Mother’s Endowment Campaign, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank continues its commitment to community development and empowerment, and seeks to be an effective contributor to sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates and globally..

The Bank regularly identifies a number of proactive and responsible programs and initiatives that will be implemented at the corporate level and within investment projects. These initiatives aim to address the various social, economic and environmental challenges faced by societies, while being consistent with the Bank’s basic values ​​and principles..