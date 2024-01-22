Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, launched a project to automate withdrawals and deposits for personal status cases, in accordance with the “Automatic Disbursement of Personal Status Cases Project” agreement signed by both sides.

Cooperation, according to the agreement, includes achieving electronic integration between a government entity and a banking institution, which would simplify banking operations without the need for manual intervention while ensuring full compliance with governance standards.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and Mohammed Ali Al Fahim, Regional Director of the Corporate Banking Sector, representing Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in the presence of a large number of officials from both entities.

This joint project represents an important step towards simplifying processes related to judicial and banking procedures. It is a testimony to Abu Dhabi Islamic’s commitment to achieving excellence, innovation and efficiency to provide easier and easier services to customers.

Through these initiatives, the disbursement aims to contribute to enhancing the efficiency of banking procedures related to the judicial sector, to the benefit of all beneficiaries of the services provided.

This cooperation also represents ADIB's continued commitment to achieving excellence and pushing the boundaries of innovation for the benefit of beneficiaries, stakeholders and society in general.

This advanced banking initiative is the first of its kind to link judicial operations with banking operations to achieve the goals of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department of ensuring a fair judiciary in the service of society.

This project represents a unique initiative in the field of electronic connectivity, and provides a role model for other institutions. The automation system ensures the implementation of efficient and secure transactions within a seamless experience for users, without the need for traditional procedures.