Abu Dhabi topped the cities of the countries in the region that most attract meetings and conferences of international associations and federations in 2022, according to the report issued by the International Association of Meetings and Conferences (ICCA), which indicated that Abu Dhabi attracted more than 35 conferences of international associations last year.

The efforts of the ADNEC Group, in cooperation with partners in the government and private sectors, have played a major role in achieving this achievement, which strengthens the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for major international events and conferences in the region.

According to the Association’s annual report, the UAE ranked first in the region, and 35th in the world on the list of countries that most host conferences of international associations, followed by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the second place in the region, then the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the third place, and Qatar It ranked fourth, then the Kingdom of Bahrain ranked fifth, and the Sultanate of Oman ranked sixth.

The report showed that the Emirate of Dubai came in second place at the level of cities in the region, followed by the Jordanian capital, Amman, in third place, then the cities of Riyadh and Doha in fourth place, Manama in fifth place, and Muscat in sixth place.

Last year, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center hosted 24 international conferences, 9 of which were held for the first time in the Middle East. ADNEC Group also won 10 bids to organize and host prominent international conferences that will be held for the first time in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the region.

During the year 2022, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center hosted 9 meetings of international associations and federations, which are the sixth conference of the World Federation of Wound Healing Societies, the thirty-seventh session of the “World Veterinary Association Congress”, which was held for the first time in the Middle East region, and the conference of the World Association of Specialists in the treatment and rehabilitation of substance abusers. mentality, which was also held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, the World Chefs Conference and Exhibition 2022, the forty-eighth annual conference of the International Pediatric Diabetes Association, the World Federation of Wholesale Markets Conference, the International Association for Physical Activity and Health 2022 conference, and the Experimental Methods in Treating Natural Languages ​​of the Year 2022.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the cities of the region in the classifications of the International Association for Meetings and Conventions reflects the leading position that the emirate occupies as an ideal destination for hosting major meetings and conferences, and we are proud of the vital role of the ADNEC Group in achieving this achievement.” And its contribution to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a center for major international events.”

For his part, Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Executive Commercial Director of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, said: “We confirm our commitment to continue working to host world-class conferences by taking advantage of the advanced facilities and infrastructure of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and we contribute by providing world-class support and services to achieving exceptional success for such events and conferences.” “.

He added, “By strengthening cooperation with partners from the government and private sectors to explore more opportunities and attract new major international conferences, we are achieving a positive impact on Abu Dhabi’s economy, and we provide an ideal platform for transferring global knowledge and expertise to develop national capacities and competencies.” The ADNEC Group continues its efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class destination and to provide platforms that promote the transfer and localization of advanced knowledge in the country by employing exceptional facilities, advanced infrastructure, and high-quality services to organize and host all kinds of events, and to attract a group of organizers, exhibitors and visitors from the UAE and various parts of the country. the world.

The ADNEC Group cooperates with a prominent group of international companies specialized in studies and organizing events and conferences in a number of countries of the world, to work on conducting research and studies on the most important specialized events and attracting them to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which contributes to supporting the group’s efforts to transfer and localize knowledge, and develop capabilities and competencies in a group of Vital fields and sectors of strategic importance to the UAE.