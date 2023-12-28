Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The fields of Boudheib International Endurance Village in the Al Khatm area witnessed the Equestrian Federation Championship and the race to capture the stakes, with the participation of 12 teams from various equestrian clubs and stables in the country.

Saif Al Harithi won first place in the javelin at the individual level, after scoring 56 points, followed by Muhammad Saghir Zargar (54 points) and Walid Bashir (52 points).

The Abu Dhabi team won first place at the team level, with 194 points, followed by the Sultan team with 186.5 points, and the Sahara A team with 179 points.

In the sword competitions (individual category), Saif Al Harithi topped the tournament, with “54 points”, followed by Muhammad Shuaib (50.5 points), and Mudathir Sharif (50 points).

The Abu Dhabi team also won the team title in the sword competitions with 176 points, followed by the Sultan team with 168.5 points, and the Sahara A team with 167.5 points.

Following the conclusion of the competitions, the winners were crowned by Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of the Support Services Department at the Equestrian and Racing Federation, Rashid Al Mazrouei, Head of the Pegs Picking Department at the Federation, and Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Events at Boudheib Village.