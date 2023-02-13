February 13, 2023 09:32

To reinforce its leading position as an incubator for innovation and research in the life sciences, Abu Dhabi is participating in the third phase of two clinical trials of a new drug for the treatment of thalassemia patients. Under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, clinical trials were launched as part of the two international studies, ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, to test the effectiveness and safety of a new medical drug called (Metapivat) for people with thalassemia. The clinical trials, which were conducted in Burjeel Medical City, can provide new hope for thalassemia patients in the country. . In this regard, cooperation is taking place with many centers in the United States, the European Union and Asia, which provides access to the latest treatments since the start of clinical development processes. Finally, the drug (Metapivat) has been approved in the United States and the European Union to treat another disease that results from a deficiency of the enzyme pyruvate kinase, while the drug has proven in previous preliminary trials its ability to treat thalassemia. The third phase of clinical trials, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, evaluates the effectiveness of the drug in two types of thalassemia, which differ relatively in terms of medical needs. Transfusion-dependent, while the ENERGIZE-T study aims to assess whether the same drug can reduce transfusion requirements in transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients. Dr. Asma Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “As the regulator for the healthcare sector in the emirate, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi continues to make efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for healthcare and an incubator for innovation in the life sciences, both regionally and globally. . Based on the emirate’s advanced infrastructure, and the distinguished record it has enjoyed in conducting successful clinical trials. Abu Dhabi was able to play a pivotal role in developing and confirming the effectiveness of promising treatments in cooperation with many prestigious institutions in the world. Today, we are witnessing the launch of new clinical trials in Abu Dhabi, as the emirate continues its path towards enhancing the health and safety of community members in the United Arab Emirates and all over the world. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi was able, during the year 2022, to increase clinical trials by 27%, to reach 71 trials, compared to 56 trials in 2021. In addition, the UAE was among the first countries to participate in clinical trials for vaccines for the Covid-19 virus. Where it witnessed the largest clinical trial of the Sinopharm vaccine, in which more than 32,000 volunteers participated. Dr. Khaled Musallam, Head of Research at Burjeel, confirmed that with the support and encouragement of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi has become a reference for pioneering research and innovations, pointing out that Burjeel Medical City is keen to improve the health and well-being of patients by prioritizing and focusing on the latest developments in medicine. Treatment, development and active participation in research with leading institutions in the world. He explained that these studies, if they achieve the desired results, will be a scientific revolution in the treatment of thalassemia patients, as it can meet the chronic needs of patients in the country and the region. Dr. Musallam pointed out that reaching the third phase of clinical trials came after the first and second phases achieved promising results, as the third phase will be subject to the latest international standards for conducting clinical trials. The trials will begin with the necessary examinations, then continue for 24 weeks for the (ENERGIZE) trial and 48 weeks for the (ENERGIZE-T) trial. After that, the trials will move to basic treatment periods to obtain initial results, followed by extension periods of 5 years. The trials will include clinical and laboratory assessments and images. Magnetic resonance imaging, which will be performed in Burjeel Medical City using the latest technology. For more information about participating in the trials, you can call: 0564104317.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi