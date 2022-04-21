In an open space on the other, the city seems to be illuminated by a book, its feelings overflowing with familiarity with the word, and it does not swerve, nor restrain, but it is in the world a water-colored boat, riding on the wave of the wave towards the beautiful dreams, for the future of its lamps, eyes that shine with hope, and its wings are eyelashes whose eyeliner is darker Optimism, and its pages are feelings filled with the determination of those who love life, so they decorate its bed with songs of eternal glory, and songs of eternity.

Today, its capital breaks the psychological barrier, and confirms the naivety of the prevailing saying that Arabs do not read, when statistics indicate that 55% of the population of Abu Dhabi read, and this is evidence that a clean environment is an essential factor in driving people to read.

In Abu Dhabi, the infrastructure of culture has become a key factor in raising the value of the book and its importance for humans, which made culture one of the reasons for the renaissance in our country, which makes the Emirates an exceptional state in its relationship to life as a river on the surface of its waters. Seagulls float and wash their wings with salt, derived from Its magical effect is its survival, and the legend of its success in various fields, and whoever follows the cultural scene in the capital and its surrounding emirates, sees that the reading balance must be formed, and extensively, with book fairs, cultural activities, seminars, conferences, and cultural awards, all of these incentives, to move From the state of stillness to movement, which is the secret of evolution, and the natural selection of societies.

We are the nation of reading, and on the shoulders of our language, nations have risen, have innovated, and are skilled in consolidating their relationship with the book. It is not surprising that we witness this passion for reading in our beautiful capital, and the number will escalate to reach its maximum because the factors of encouragement are available, and the reasons for desire are abundantly available, and reading will become as the needs are. other indispensable in our lives.

The glory of reading flourishes when people’s homes turn into reading workshops, greeted by parents, and because reading is training and upbringing, the intervention of those who manage the family, and it is necessary to start with himself to be the role model, when the child watches his father or mother reciting, it must be This beautiful infection is transmitted to this child, and little by little he becomes an avid reader, and tomorrow he becomes a well-versed intellectual, and a keen innovator.