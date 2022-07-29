Budapest (AFP)

German Sebastian Vettel, the four-times world champion in Formula 1, admitted after announcing his departure from the tracks at the end of the season, saying: “I don’t have much desire and motivation to be here just to be here.”

In addition to his 14th place in the drivers’ standings this year, and behind the wheel of an Aston Martin that is unable to enter the competition, other reasons, particularly environmental and family, prompted the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver to announce his retirement at the end of his contract with his team this year.

He added, “It’s not a decision I made overnight. The final decision was made on Wednesday. I thought a lot before making it. I think it’s the right time for me to do other things. I don’t have much desire and motivation to be here just to be here. The goal has always been to win.” And to be on top. I think I’ve had the privilege of being in so many cars and with great teams in the past, I’ve been able to achieve a lot I think in terms of excellence, this team (Aston Martin) is not on a break. But obviously our combination was not As strong as we had hoped.

Being so immersed also means spending a lot of time in your mind and thoughts, but also away from home, children and family, and you have developed other things, other interests, and other perspectives. I can’t ignore those sounds. So, at the end of the day, I think these questions have grown and become more and more central (…) but I still love racing.”

On the extent to which environmental concerns influenced his desire to leave Formula 1, Vettel said: “It is one of the factors that definitely played a role (…) seeing the world change and seeing the future as threatening for all of us and especially for future generations… Passion and working with things I’m not from. Lovers of her. I travel the world and race cars, burn resources. I think you can’t hijack looks just by seeing these things. That’s not the only factor in my decision, it’s a combination of many things but also a part of it. My family, then other things, which is what I would like to spend more time in it.

The question I asked myself to decide is +Does doing these things satisfy you enough? +I don’t know. Time will tell (…), but I’m curious to know and even more curious to find out what happens next (…) I think I’m incredibly lucky to find something that means so much to me in my life, and that has given me so much joy and a platform to create Make friends, meet all kinds of people, travel the world and see things that expand my horizons…”.

Vettel confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November would be the last race of his career, and said: “I think physically I’m in good shape. I have no problem driving these cars so there is nothing that could hold me back in that aspect. I can not say yes. Nor can I say no. Clearly, the decision I make now closes the chapter. I’m not saying that once this chapter is over, another one will open soon and I’ll be driving more cars next year. It really is a big change coming. Time will tell, I think that’s probably the most fair answer I can give at the moment.”