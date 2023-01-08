The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport implemented the (Abu Dhabi Beautiful) initiative, which aimed to improve the aesthetic and civil appearance of the streets of Abu Dhabi city and its public facilities.
The initiative, which was implemented in cooperation with the strategic partners represented by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, the Integrated Transport Center, the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer.
The initiative included cleaning and washing the streets of Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Corniche, and Mohammed bin Khalifa in both directions, in addition to carrying out cleaning works for pedestrian walkways and directional signs.
#Abu #Dhabi #Beautiful.. #initiative #improve #civilized #appearance
Leave a Reply