Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Students from the Department of Architectural Engineering at the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University reviewed a scientific paper entitled: “The Resilience of Cities and the Covid-19 Pandemic Abu Dhabi as a Living Example” at an international conference that focused on “Urban Planning in Light of Comprehensive Closures”, organized by the “International Society for Planning, Urban Planning and Sustainable Development” ».

The research paper was reviewed before a jury during the international conference and it received remarkable interest. Students were invited to publish the research paper in the “International Journal of Urban Planning, Urban Planning and Sustainable Development”, one of the scientific journals listed in the second quarter of the international “Scopus” classification, which is the largest database. For abstracts and quotes in the literature exchanged by specialists.

The research reveals the potential challenges that countries around the world may face in light of the pandemic, including risk management, infrastructure and resources. It presents a case study on the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, reviewing the flexible approach that Abu Dhabi has taken to confront the Covid pandemic. 19.

The research paper, which focuses on the architectural and urban aspects, aims to study the capacity of large buildings, and how they can be converted into large areas with high health standards and distinct levels of sterilization to accommodate medical emergencies during epidemics.

On the other hand, the research paper presents a comprehensive plan in one of Abu Dhabi’s neighborhoods, which I took as a sample showing the distribution and locations of large areas and potential buildings, which were selected based on specific criteria including accessibility, proximity, capacity, range of services, and flexibility of plans / Planning, as well as related technical aspects. The research indicates that these buildings could be converted for medical use in emergencies and crises in the future. By putting in place these procedures, Abu Dhabi enhances its spatial readiness for these risks, and achieves greater speed and efficiency in response and flexibility to deal with them.

Professor Thomas Hookstettler, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are proud of our talented students and their achievements, and the successes they were able to achieve in the Urban Planning Conference in light of the comprehensive closures in international cities, and the research project that was published in the most famous international academic journals.

For his part, Dr. Hamdi Al-Shaibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, said: “This achievement comes as another evidence of the creativity and hard work of Abu Dhabi University students to contribute to supporting the university’s vision for leadership in conducting distinguished research, which is one of the best educational methods.”

Dr. Reem Meziani, Assistant Professor of Architecture, added: “I am very proud of the success of our students in developing this research, which received remarkable attention from the jury.”

The research paper was developed by students of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University: Aya Al-Khatib, Maya Wakely, Heba Hajji, Zeina Adel Hammam, and Zakia Al-Amiri, under the supervision of Dr. Reem Meziani, making use of the various materials available at the university.