Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

With its many entertainment facilities and museums bearing well-known international and historical names, Abu Dhabi has made itself a global capital. International facilities and edifices adorn the islands of “Saadiyat” and “Yas”, where “Saadiyat” is home to cultural museums, and “Yas” is the world’s entertainment cities. Saadiyat Island includes the Louvre Museum, which set out from Paris, France to Abu Dhabi, and was established in 2007 with a distinctive design that shows it floating, with a unique dome that introduces the ray of light inside, in addition to hosting the future of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum, which is currently in New York. As for Yas Island, it embraces two distinct brands, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World, to feature huge global entertainment cities that attract tourists and families, and provide entertainment experiences for all age groups, in addition to future projects, including the “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi” project.

The global facilities in Abu Dhabi are witnessing a large turnout of local and international visitors and tourists, as data from the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi indicate a positive performance in the number of guests of hotels on the islands of Yas and Saadiyat, which host these global facilities.

The Louvre is a cultural beacon

The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in the Cultural District on Saadiyat Island is a new cultural beacon that brings together different cultures, and sheds light on the stories of common humanity to be contemplated from a new perspective. The Louvre Abu Dhabi project was launched in 2007, as a result of the partnership between France and the UAE that is based on developing a new type of institution. Cultural. The fruits of the meetings were a museum rooted in universal human values, the first of its kind in the region.

The museum represents a unique opportunity that combines cultural progress and openness reflected by the UAE vision on the one hand, and the French experience in the world of art and museums on the other hand, with the aim of shedding light on the essence of humanity.

Louvre Abu Dhabi represents the dynamic nature of the contemporary Arab world, while celebrating the multicultural heritage of the region. The museum works in cooperation with Agence France-Muséums, which includes 17 prestigious French cultural institutions, to organize exhibitions and art loans.

The museum is distinguished by its distinctive design, as it appears as a masterpiece floating on the water, a huge rest designed to allow the rays of the sun, which was called the ray of “light”, to enter the museum.

“Guggenheim” The future of tourism

It is expected that the “Guggenheim Abu Dhabi” museum will become, when it opens in the future; Thanks to its privileged location on Saadiyat Island, part of the Saadiyat Cultural District, which is considered a global cultural center that includes a group of international museums, art galleries and exhibition halls.

Ferrari World … an amusement park

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a closed entertainment city ideal for spending the most wonderful times for all family members, and it is the first indoor theme park in the world to carry the Ferrari brand and includes more than 20 rides, entertainment facilities, shopping stores and restaurants serving delicious Italian cuisine. And it includes Formula Rossa, which is the fastest roller coaster in the world, reaching a speed of 240 kilometers per hour in 4.9 seconds, while it rises to a height of 52 meters.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi includes a variety of games and entertainment facilities that provide guests of all ages with an integrated entertainment experience full of joy and adventure.

numbers

Saadiyat Island witnessed a significant increase in the number of hotel guests for the year 2019 by 73.6%, and the total number of visitors reached 165,436 visitors, and revenues rose by 50.3%, while the occupancy rate increased by 14.7%. The average length of stay also increased by 2.5% to reach 4.2 nights, according to data from the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

As for Yas Island, its hotels received about 418.3 thousand guests in 2019, while its hotels recorded 78% in works and 401 million dirhams as revenues.

“Warner Brothers” … entertainment experiences

“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” provides its guests with the opportunity to enjoy distinctive entertainment and interactive experiences that are available through 29 games and family entertainment facilities, in addition to live entertainment shows that guarantee friends and families an unforgettable entertainment time.

With an area of ​​1.65 million square meters, Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi is one of the largest indoor air-conditioned entertainment cities, and brings together the most famous stories and personalities in the world under one roof. Famous figures include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and cartoon characters such as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and Fred Flintstones, along with 29 thrilling rides and a wide range of interactive family-friendly entertainment facilities and exceptional live entertainment shows, as well as multiple dining options, and shopping opportunities at exclusive stores. .

“SeaWorld” … a marine life

The “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi” project is currently under construction, a city specializing in marine life, currently being developed by “Miral” on Yas Island, and it consists of basement blocks with a total area of ​​about 183 thousand square meters, in addition to the design that reflects the experience of “Sea World” company, Which is more than 55 years in the field of research and care of marine organisms, as it includes areas similar to the natural environment, which embraces various marine species and species. Upon completion, the city will offer unique experiences and adventures that attract visitors from the UAE and around the world, to enhance their knowledge and appreciation of the value of marine life. This project represents the new generation of marine cities in cooperation with Sea World Parks and Entertainment. It will also include the first world-class center for research and rescue, rehabilitation and launch of marine life in the UAE, to contribute to supporting regional and global efforts to preserve marine life. Of the construction works for “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi” by the end of 2022.

“Privacy” for “half of society” in Al Hudayriat

The women’s cycling event, launched by the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi every Tuesday in an atmosphere characterized by complete privacy, has promoted programs to spread the cycling culture in the capital to all segments of society and make it a way of life, through the great response that accompanied the launch of the initiative in December The past, and she communicated with a large presence, while the privacy of the place encouraged dozens of women to participate.

Sarah Sabry

Provide needs

Sarah Sabry, the club’s project supervisor, confirmed that Nakhaira Al Khaili, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, greatly supports the project, by providing all needs, and following up the implementation stages in order to reach the desired goals.

And she continued: Since the launch of the event, we have found a lot of interaction, and we have chosen social media platforms to launch the initiative, through the “Instagram” website, the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club application, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy page, and the Hudayriat page, and this facilitated access to the target group, as it was facilitated on Those who wish to participate contact us to register and know full event details.

She added: We obtained the approval of the Modon Company responsible for managing the region to close the tracks for the event on Tuesday for a period of two hours, from six to eight in the evening, to give full privacy to women for cycling, as this response from Modon had an important role in the implementation of the project.

Sarah Saberi indicated that the turnout was great and from the first day of the event, and the number of participants increased from one week to the next at a good pace, as the beauty of the site and the splendor of the place on Al Hudayriat Island is attractive and distinctive, and full of wonderful and lively atmosphere, and this encouraged the participants to attend every Tuesday to fight Experience.

She explained, “The success rate in implementing the project during its various stages is good, in a short period of time, and we aspire to reach all goals in the coming days, by making the event suitable for all women by the variety of bicycles that we provide.”

great idea

Fatima Al-Dhahouri, a participant in the initiative, said that her presence in the event formed a wonderful new situation for her by experiencing the experience of practicing cycling in a completely private atmosphere, noting that the idea is wonderful and its implementation is distinguished, and it created a state of comfort for the participants and enhanced their enthusiasm for practicing sports.

She added: The place is wonderful, the atmosphere is fun, the track is safe, and I feel very happy that I am with the participants, and this encouraged me more to repeat the experience, and to keep continuing with it by committing to attend at the specified place and time every Tuesday.

Amidst the ambiance

Leena Al-Maysari, the participant in the initiative, described the atmosphere of cycling in Al Hudayriat Island in a wonderful atmosphere for women, and said: The event arrangements are distinguished, and the facilities provided are consistent with the aspirations of the participants, so the attendance was good, and the atmosphere is enthusiastic. She added: Since the first day, I had a positive impression represented in the smooth handling of the participants and organizers of the event, and this motivated me to repeat the experience, and put it within my program, and I hope to continue it until I reach the level that qualifies me to participate in the races for women.

Attendance to training

Shamsa Al Marar, participating in the event, expressed her happiness to be among the participants in the initiative, which she described as wonderful and useful, and said: It is very nice to have a special day for women in which they practice cycling in Al Hudayriat in an atmosphere of complete privacy, which gave the comfortable participants training and dealing smoothly With each other.

She added: I got acquainted with the initiative through the “WhatsApp” group for women, and was excited to participate by communicating with the club, and found the welcome, and got to know all the details of the event, which increased my enthusiasm for the experience that I think is successful and beneficial to me, as it gave me confidence in practicing A sport that has health benefits, and my goal now is to keep training, to continue to communicate with the participants in the same prevailing spirit, and to take advantage of this distinguished atmosphere in Al Hudayriat Island, which is pulsing with life and vitality.