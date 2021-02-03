Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office has launched a new regulatory policy, with the aim of enhancing the environmental and social benefits and corporate governance systems that the office will provide to investors and Abu Dhabi residents who are members of the incentives and partnership programs between the public and private sectors.

The new policy, from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, defines how to integrate environmental and social standards and corporate management systems with the investment decision-making process related to projects and companies that enjoy the support of the various programs of the office in order to establish for the growth of sustainable investment frameworks in the private sector in the Emirate.

Through the new policy, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office can provide more encouragement to companies that rely on sustainability principles as essential components of their business and management approach, and initiate a serious dialogue with companies that have not yet included these principles in their method of work.

The new policy will be applied directly to the Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners within the incentives and partnership programs between the public and private sectors. This initiative also aims to build bridges of constructive dialogue between companies and institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on issues of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance systems.

On this occasion, Dr. Tariq bin Hindi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “When we talk about environmental and society standards and corporate management systems, we often find a clear space for improvement in terms of corporate management systems as a starting point for setting long-term goals and opportunities, which sheds light. The importance of including these elements and values ​​as basic pillars for the practical and investment decisions that are taken, which reflects positively on the performance and growth of companies, and also contributes to reducing risks. By establishing these standards as an integral part of the decision-making process and investment plans in the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, we aim to enhance our supportive role for the growth and prosperity of the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ”

He added: “Our new policy for environmental and social standards and corporate management systems represents a true tributary to the strategies of diversifying economic resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it focuses on developing comprehensive frameworks for sustainable business practices that support long-term growth. In cooperation with some of the most important institutions and bodies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, we affirm our serious and continuous commitment to developing these initiatives, in conjunction with continuing work towards achieving the common goal of building a sustainable future for all.

The new policies were designed to be based on the best global standards, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Equator Principles, the Paris Climate Agreement and the Working Group on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, to focus on six key elements: environmental risk management and sustainability, localization, safety Workers and public safety, social development, occupational integrity, and human rights.

Last year, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office established a joint working group between the public and private sectors to study challenges related to environmental and social standards and corporate governance systems in the business sector, and to develop a road map that sheds light on ways of cooperation in this field in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through initiatives that ensure added value and provide investment opportunities Larger. The working group includes the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, in addition to some of the most important companies and institutions from the integrated business system in the emirate.

Through an approach based on clear principles, ADIO policies contribute to promoting considerations of corporate management systems and environmental and social standards in the decision-making, management and operational processes of all companies included in the office’s innovation program and public-private partnership deals. These policies also define the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s expectations related to the partners’ obligations in the field of objectives and results of corporate management systems and environmental, social and institutional standards to activate the role of projects, companies and sustainable sectors in support of strategies to diversify economic resources in Abu Dhabi, which will bring tangible benefits to all concerned parties.

The new organizational policies contribute to enriching the value provided by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing greater support for processes that define corporate governance standards and environmental and social standards throughout the business system in the emirate, thus enhancing the stability of the national economy by building a strong and prosperous private sector.