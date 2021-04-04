Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Jujitsu Federation announced the finalization of the organization of the twelfth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujitsu Championship under the title “The Road to Glory”, during a virtual press conference held by the Federation on this occasion.

The “12th edition” of the championship will be launched under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, from April 6 to 9, and is hosted by the “Go Jitsu Arena” in Zayed Sports City.

The press conference, which was attended by representatives of sponsors and support agencies, and local and international media, witnessed the disclosure of the latest developments in organizing the latest edition of the tournament, and its most important developments, before the start of its competitions tomorrow.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship, in its 12th edition, is considered the most important competition in the world for this sport. The championship returns to continue its success story over the past 11 sessions, and to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as “the home of jujitsu.”

This year’s edition of the championship comes, and at this particular time, to reflect the tremendous organizational capacity of the capital Abu Dhabi, in light of the extraordinary conditions that the world is witnessing, and an extension of the unparalleled success of the UAE and the capital Abu Dhabi, during its organization of a group of the most prominent global events in the previous period.

The “12th edition” of the tournament attracts wide international participation from more than 80 countries, as the players represent themselves, the clubs and academies to which they belong, in competing in the most prominent global competition, and winning the game’s most important titles in the world.

Al-Ittihad pointed out that the tournament witnessed the registration of 2000 players from all categories, which is greater than the target number, and the 4-day tournament is witnessing a program full of world-class fights, with the participation of a group of the brightest players who showcase their talents and skills to inspire the new generation of champions.

The youth players compete on the opening day, and the professors’ players compete on April 7th, while the last two days of the event will be devoted to the most exciting and exciting competitions in the professional category.

The Jujitsu Federation revealed that a total cash prize of 2.7 million dirhams will be allocated to the winners of the championship, which is the largest and most prominent event on the global jujitsu agenda, as well as the winners of the general ranking in the classification system approved by the Federation.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, confirmed that the jujitsu community is on a date with an exceptional championship that is worthy of the position and stature of the capital of Jujitsu, welcoming the return of the global stars of the game to compete in the most important global championship that represents the dream of athletes and the largest sporting event on the global agenda of sports.

Al Dhaheri praised the teamwork and tireless work between all concerned parties, departments and institutions from the public and private sectors, and the great support from the strategic partners to come up with an ideal organization worthy of the name of the UAE and Abu Dhabi.

Al Dhaheri explained that the tournament organizing committee is keen to ensure the highest levels of health and safety throughout the tournament, and throughout its locations, as the tournament is held according to the highest standards of precautionary and preventive measures, and in accordance with the approved health protocol that puts the safety of players and all participants at the forefront of priorities, and that medical teams are spread. He pointed out that the UAE, based on its pioneering humanitarian role, will provide the vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus for all foreign players to participate in the tournament.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Jujitsu Federation, affirmed that the organization of “version 12” is the result of continuous efforts of a working group that included a large number of local, federal and private agencies that have shown unprecedented flexibility and a true partnership to come out with an honorable organization that we all look forward to and befits our country and our wise leadership. Jujitsu is one of the bright pages of hope that the UAE has written in these exceptional circumstances, and its sublime message to the world, and he said: The message of heroism is clear, and that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s support for this sport and this generation is support for hope, love and the human face of the state.

The Federation praised the strong strategic partnerships enjoyed by the tournament, who represent various sectors, which confirms the community’s embrace of this game.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the organization of “Edition 12” proves to the world that the UAE is on its march towards a comprehensive renaissance in various sectors, especially sports.

He added that we value the role of the Jujitsu Federation in organizing events befitting the name of the UAE and highlighting its global pioneering role, with an emphasis on providing all support and assistance to the Federation’s work team based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Saud Al-Junaibi, representative of the Ministry of Interior, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to consolidate cooperation and cohesion with the various local and federal authorities, especially the Jujitsu Federation in organizing the exceptional championship, in light of the current circumstances, out of keenness to promote the name of the UAE in international forums and its pioneering role in organizing Major events, based on the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

He added that the Ministry of Interior attaches special importance to jujitsu by adopting strategic projects and programs aimed at developing the work system in the internal programs of the force’s members to prepare the largest number to participate in these global forums.

Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC Exploration, Development and Production said: ADNOC is proud to be one of the sponsors of the championship, which is the largest sporting event on the global agenda. This comes within the framework of the company’s commitment to developing sports talents among young people and promoting their adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Saleem, as well as support for sports and athletes in general, especially jujitsu, which is one of the fastest growing sports around the world and part of the curricula of most schools in the UAE.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Afaq Islamic Finance, affirmed the commitment of “AFAC” to always stand by the activities and initiatives of the Jujitsu Federation, based on the consolidation of community partnership to enhance synergies between all sectors, and commitment to the directives of our wise leadership that days prove its correctness and its continuous successes and elevate our country to the ranks of countries The first is to grant human beings their rights, create an atmosphere of safety, stability and prosperity, and spread feelings of happiness in the hearts of a people whose country ranks first in the world in the happiness index.

Amira Al-Mahrami, Director of the USS Volunteer Program, thanked and appreciates the work of the Jujutsu Federation, which attaches great importance to volunteering, especially as it is in great harmony and in harmony with the values ​​of jiu-jitsu, and they have many common noble things in common.