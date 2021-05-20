Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the activities of the (18) session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will be held from September 27 to October 3 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, organized by From the Emirates Falconers Club.

The exhibition represents an ideal and rare opportunity regionally and globally to promote sustainable hunting, by inviting thousands of visitors to the exhibition from local falconers and those coming from the GCC region and around the world to use falcons that are bred in captivity.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition called on the owners of farms and breeding centers for falcons in families and workers in their trade in various countries of the world, whether they are accustomed to permanent presence in the various sessions of the exhibition, or those newly established, to confirm their participation and reserve a time space for them in the program The daily auction of falcons due to the high turnout in the (Abu Dhabi 2021) session, where the exhibition management provides a ready-made platform for those who wish from the farms and falcon production centers in families to participate in the falcon auction organized by the event, while providing all the facilities, logistical and promotional services.

The workers in the field of breeding falcons in captivity, producers and dealers alike, individuals and farms, have a distinct opportunity to invest in organizing their auction and selling their falcons directly to thousands of falconers interested in owning the finest and best falcons breeding in captivity during the next session of the exhibition.

The unique auction will feature falcon owners and falcon farms, falconers from the UAE and the rest of the world, businessmen interested in the falconry sector, and VIPs. Abu Dhabi Exhibition is available for all nationalities to purchase falcons of high quality and distinctive performance in hunting, which encourages entrepreneurs to invest in the field of breeding falcons in families around the world.

The falcon auction in the last session (Abu Dhabi 2019) was attended by dozens of local and international companies specialized in producing the best falcons in the world, where the bidding and competition took place between falconers from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to buy the best falcons that breed in captivity, which encouraged falcon farms to produce the best falcons according to Various classes, enabling falconers to get them at the best prices.

The Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition has turned into an international platform that displays the best types of falcons that breed in captivity in Abu Dhabi, after falconers in the UAE and the region used to travel abroad to buy falcons from private farms in Europe. As the exhibition in Abu Dhabi provides them with an ideal international platform to buy and sell falcons produced from the best falcon breeding farms in the world.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition succeeded in promoting the idea that alternative falcons breeding in captivity have proven their high ability to hunt, and that they are no less efficient and distinct from wild falcons, if they are cared for and trained according to sound principles.

The exhibition is an important opportunity for falconers and falcon farms alike, as the date of its establishment coincides with the start of the hunting season on the one hand, and the start of the season of falconry competitions and tournaments on the other hand with the end of one year and the beginning of another year, where falconers want to acquire the best falcons breeding in captivity to compete with them in Local and regional activities, as well as using them to practice falconry in reserves that allow it.

The industry and innovation of falconry requirements gives great importance to the (2020 edition) of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is the most prominent event that the fair’s fans have been waiting for every year since its first session in 2003, which was one of the most important factors of attraction and success over the subsequent sessions.