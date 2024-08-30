Hala Al Khayat (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the activities of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition kick off today and will continue until September 8, 2024, at the ADNEC Abu Dhabi Center, where civilizations from different continents of the world meet, within a group of heritage, cultural, sports and economic events, reflecting the UAE’s keenness to revive and preserve Arab and human heritage.

In its 21st edition, the exhibition is being held for the first time over 9 days, in response to the desire of both visitors and exhibitors. Local, regional and international companies have praised this qualitative shift, as part of the exhibition’s development strategy over five years (2021-2025), reflecting the increasing public turnout and meeting the aspirations of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage enthusiasts around the world.

The exhibition, through its educational and interactive activities and workshops, provides a platform and an international event for exchanging expertise and concluding deals between specialized international companies and local and regional companies whose products have become competitive with the best global innovations.

The 21st edition of the exhibition will witness many exclusive and unique shows that will be of interest to international exhibitors and visitors alike, including, but not limited to, the participation of the Zayed National Museum, which will display a collection of the museum’s collections related to falconry, hunting and fishing, in addition to new activities and shows that will be held for the first time.

Various sectors

The exhibition includes 11 sectors, each playing a vital role in highlighting the multi-faceted nature of outdoor and cultural activities at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and a comprehensive exploration of traditional and modern outdoor activities, catering to a variety of interests.

The Sports, Shooting and Hunting sector offers the latest innovations in weapons and accessories, while the Hunting and Safari Tourism sector offers opportunities for global adventures. The Culture and Heritage Preservation sector highlights the event’s commitment to preserving Emirati traditions, while the Arts and Crafts sector celebrates creativity through traditional and contemporary works.

Travel vans

The RV and RV segment targets those who love the mobile lifestyle, while the Fishing & Marine Equipment segment attracts those interested in water activities. The RV, Outdoor, Hunting & Camping segments provide everything you need for outdoor adventures. The Veterinary Products & Services segment offers insights into animal care, while the Falconry segment pays homage to the ancient sport. Finally, the Equestrian segment brings together horse lovers with displays of equestrian arts and equipment. Whether you are a fan of hunting and equestrianism, or looking to immerse yourself in the region’s cultural heritage, visitors can explore cultural exhibitions, as well as fascinating historical and traditional displays, celebrating the UAE’s rich heritage.

Standard Share

The current session of the exhibition is distinguished by a record participation by major local and international companies specialized in various sectors, as the number of exhibiting companies increased by more than 58.5%, compared to the previous session in 2023, and the number of exhibiting companies and participating brands reached 1,742 exhibiting companies and brands compared to the previous session. The total area of ​​the exhibition increased by 34% to reach more than 87 thousand square meters, compared to 65 thousand square meters in last year’s session, while the exhibition attracts the participation of 65 countries from around the world, including 14 new countries, and the current session witnessed the participation of more than 250 new exhibiting companies from various countries around the world.

Pioneering initiatives for “Emirati Falconers”

As part of its participation in the new session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition during the period from August 31 to September 8, 2024, and as part of its efforts to preserve falconry as an Emirati and human heritage, the Emirates Falconers Club confirmed that the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, annually represents the ideal opportunity through the falconry sector to launch a positive and fruitful hunting season, including the new season 2024-2025, as preparations for falconry, falconry races and championships, and auctions of captive-bred falcons have already begun.

On this occasion, His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club and President of the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey (IAF), extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, President of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and Patron of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, for the great support they provide to the efforts and projects of falconry conservation, and to strengthen the foundations of joint cooperation between different peoples and cultures, following in the footsteps of what the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, instilled in the hearts of the people of the Emirates of love for this authentic heritage and pride in it.

Horse beauty

From 2:00 to 4:30 pm on Saturday, September 7, the Arabian Horse Show will showcase the brilliance and distinctive characteristics of purebred Arabian horses, with a special focus on the role of their trainers in the show ring. These shows are an essential element of the Arabian horse community, and highlight the distinctive characteristics of this breed.

Equestrian show

The Freestyle Horse Show takes place daily from Monday 2 September to Sunday 8 September, from 1:30pm to 2:00pm. It is an engaging event where horses are presented without any restraints, saddles, bridles or reins, allowing the horses to move freely and spontaneously to showcase their natural agility and active spirit. Freestyle shows are very popular because they showcase the relationship between horse and trainer, and highlight the unique beauty and abilities of horses.

archery

Other highlights include the “Historical Battles and Horseback Archery” show, organised by Mamlouk Archery Academy and Kaber Stables, which will re-enact battle scenes featuring archery skills, from Monday 2 September to Saturday 7 September, from 1:30pm to 2:00pm.

Offers

Visitors to the current edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will be able to enjoy the amazing offers and events offered, benefit from a wide range of options, explore and purchase hunting products and equipment, communicate with major manufacturers and suppliers in this field, and enter into raffles for a wide range of gifts offered by sponsors throughout the days of the exhibition.

Distinctive coverage by Abu Dhabi Media Network

Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media company in the UAE, has announced its participation in the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) as the official media partner of the event. The network’s participation this year is highlighted by the distinguished media coverage it provides through the Abu Dhabi TV Network’s studio, the dedicated Majid pavilion, and all its television, radio, print and digital media platforms.

On this occasion, Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media Network, said: “We at Abu Dhabi Media Network are pleased to be the official media partner for the 21st edition of the largest edition in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and to contribute to providing distinguished coverage of all its aspects through our various media platforms, in line with the objectives of the new identity of Abu Dhabi Media Network’s strategy aimed at providing diverse content that reflects the values ​​of the Emirati identity and authentic national heritage, and expresses the uniqueness of the Emirati society and its rich cultural and social heritage.”

Abu Dhabi TV Network Studio

Abu Dhabi TV Channels Network provides daily coverage of all the events and activities of the exhibition throughout its days, through the live broadcast studio at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Yas TV participates in the daily coverage through the live broadcast studio by providing daily coverage at 2 pm, and presents various reports and interviews with representatives of participating entities and visitors to the exhibition every day, as well as live and recorded highlights of the exhibition’s activities and events. The channel covers the falcon and camel auctions, where the Falcon Auction Studio segments, which include reports, interviews and live broadcast, will begin on August 31 and September 1, 6 and 7 at 7:15 pm, while the camel auction will be broadcast on September 5 at 6:45 pm. Yas TV and Abu Dhabi Sports Channels will dedicate daily reports on the exhibition’s events, pavilions and activities to social media pages starting from August 30.

“Abu Dhabi Evening”

The Abu Dhabi Evening programme, broadcast on Emirates TV, is unique in that it provides live coverage from the exhibition’s broadcast studio for 30 minutes to keep up with the evening events of the event, conduct live interviews with participants and attendees, and highlight the most prominent collectibles and tools used in the fields of hunting and equestrianism. The coverage also includes field correspondents conducting live interventions with participants and attendees, in addition to the “Every Day a Question” segment, which includes daily competitions about the history of the exhibition and presenting prizes to participants. The Emirates Morning programme on Emirates TV presents daily reports on the exhibition, and introductory highlights on the types of falcons in the Arabian Gulf region, their material and moral value, and on the types of weapons used in hunting and their development over time, to convey the exhibition’s events during a half-hour coverage from the live broadcast studio.

Documentary production

Abu Dhabi Media Network presents its documentary production, which is shown during the evening coverage, to address the rich history of the sustainable national heritage with its various elements, and the inherited passion for hunting trips and falconry and equestrian experiences. The film reviews the features of this heritage inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, up to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and sheds light on their inherited passion and the types of falcons owned by the sheikhs, their names, stories, and the competitions in which they participate.

Children’s wing

Majid’s participation in the exhibition is highlighted by a special pavilion that includes a corner to display the cartoon “Al-Maqnas” and a special space for entertainment activities with the participation of the famous Majid characters, in addition to its distinguished television coverage on Majid Channel, which aims to introduce the younger generation to the features of national culture and authentic heritage, and encourage them to the importance of preserving the environment and protecting cultural heritage.

Union News Center

While the coverage of the “Union News Center” revolves around providing field reports, digital content and special coverage that highlights the participating and exhibiting entities, the various activities, events, competitions and other aspects that highlight the features of the cultural heritage of the UAE and enhance sustainable awareness efforts.

Al Ittihad newspaper has been highlighting the heritage and environmental importance of the exhibition since its inception, through the printed and digital content it provides, as well as special interviews with representatives of the exhibition’s organizing body and participants, in addition to a range of video interviews that are displayed on its digital platforms.

Abu Dhabi Radio Network

Abu Dhabi Radio Network provides comprehensive coverage of the exhibition’s activities, with Abu Dhabi Radio covering the event through its Studio 1 programme. Star FM provides distinguished coverage of the exhibition through its Sabaho programme, in which Rania Younes interviews speakers and participants in the Sabaho Podcast. Emirates FM participates in the media coverage through its Wayne Rayheen programme on Saturdays and Sundays and its Podcast programme from Monday to Friday.