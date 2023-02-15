Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, “Thursday” kicks off at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi. The “15th edition” of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship.

331 horses will participate in the championship, organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, over the course of 4 days, including 49 horses from outside the country from Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Poland.

The association confirmed the completion of all preparations and equipment for the launch of the tournament, and that all work teams are ready to produce the tournament in the best way, while providing the best quality in organization in accordance with the highest international standards.

It also announced an increase in the value of the prizes for the qualifying rounds in this version, which will be unified from the first to the seventh place, by 70 thousand dirhams, as well as an increase in the value of the prizes for the three championships “gold, silver and bronze”, to be 70 thousand dirhams each.

The championship attracts a group of world champions, and a group of the purest breeds of Arabian horses, representing the best local and international stables, and qualified horses from international and local competitions, which were able to prove their worth during previous tournaments.

The activities of the first day of the tournament begin, at two o’clock in the afternoon, with the category of fillies of age one year “A, B”, then the runs of fillies of age 2 and 3 years “A, B, C”, followed by the competitions of the category of mares of age 4 years and above “A”.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, confirmed that this version comes with a new “suit”, as it is held this time at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival.

He pointed out that the tournament has strengthened its position in the field of Arabian horse beauty shows, and that it continues to attract the best breeds of Arabian horses.

He explained that holding these high-profile events within the festival comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support equestrianism in general, and purebred Arabian horses in particular, and that the festival comes as an affirmation of the high position of the UAE in organizing and hosting various events.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan added that the association hopes that this version of the championship will come out in a bright and beautiful “suit” that will satisfy everyone, especially since it is the first version that comes after the procedures related to the Corona pandemic have been lifted.