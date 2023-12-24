Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Arabian Horse Association announced that it has increased the value of the prize money for the next edition of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title Show” to 4 million euros.

The tournament will be held next February as part of the Arabian Horse Tour series, which was announced recently, and includes many high-level tournaments in a number of the most prominent world capitals that have been carefully selected.

The Abu Dhabi International Championship, which is keen to follow the highest standards of transparency and fairness, is an important stage in the international Arabian horse beauty shows, as it has contributed to the unveiling of many international champions. It also attracts the best breeds of Arabian horses, and is distinguished by its unique prize system that awards the winners of the races. The qualifying round, up to sixth place, provides rewarding sums of money of varying values, with the aim of supporting owners and breeders of participating horses from inside and outside the country.