Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujitsu Championship, organized by the Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation, will start tomorrow, over a period of 4 days, from today until Friday. Next.

The tournament is held according to the highest safety standards, by following precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, to confirm that Abu Dhabi is the capital of security and safety and its ability to organize the largest events in the most difficult circumstances.

2000 men and women from more than 80 countries will participate in the competitions, who have come to the capital of the Emirates, to confirm the world’s confidence in it and in its capabilities and ability to shine and creativity in producing the largest events in the most beautiful way.

The UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, headed by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the AFC, First Vice President of the International Federation, announced the complete readiness for the launch of the largest and most important event in the world of jujitsu professionals, through full readiness in cooperation with all concerned parties, to produce the championship in a way that emphasizes the brilliance of the capital. Global Jujutsu.

The twelfth edition of the tournament will be held in four categories, where the opening day will witness the competitions of juniors under 18 years old, while tomorrow will witness the competitions of professors over 30 years old for the blue, purple, brown and black belts, and on Thursday the date will be with the competitions of professionals under 30 years for three belts: Blue, purple and brown, while the closing will be held on Friday with the biggest event in the black belt competitions for professionals under 30 years old.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship is the most important and largest event in the history of the game in the world, as it is the tournament in which this number of professionals participate, after the number of participants in the past editions reached more than six thousand players from all over the world.

This edition witnesses a large participation of UAE players who have had a reputation in the game, most notably the golden champion Faisal Al Ketbi, who participates in the masters’ black belt competitions, as well as the champion Omar Al-Fadhli, holder of the gold belt title of the blue belt, who participates in the purple belt competitions, as well as there Zayed Al-Kathiri, Muhammad Ali Al-Suwaidi and Muhammad Al-Amiri are in the same belt, and on the women’s level the most prominent participants are Wadima Al-Yafei in the purple belt, and Shama Al-Kalbani in the blue belt

For his part, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, affirmed that the prominent position of Abu Dhabi places a great deal of responsibility and confidence on its relationship, and the Federation and the championship are keen to rise to levels that ensure that this responsibility is fully fulfilled. His Excellency said: Abu Dhabi is currently the most prominent center for jujitsu sport around the world, and we have committed to organizing the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship in a way that enhances this position. We have seen a lot of enthusiasm among the global jujitsu community; As jiu-jitsu athletes flocked from all over the world to compete at the most popular platform activities on the international jujitsu arena. The concern for the health and safety of the participants is at the top of our list of priorities, and we have already adopted an integrated set of health and safety protocols that will reassure everyone and give them the opportunity to focus on providing the best performance on the carpet of this tournament.