The Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the organizer of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, announced that the Republic of Turkey will host the guest of honor for its thirty-second session, which will be launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

The 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from May 22 to 28, and will host a special pavilion for the Republic of Turkey, accompanied by a rich program that celebrates Turkish culture in terms of literature, poetry, books for children and Turkish cuisine, highlighting the exchange Cultural between the Turkish and Arab cultures

To celebrate this announcement, a ceremony was held recently at the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, an agreement signing ceremony between the two parties, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. for the Arabic language, and Mounir Ustun, representative of the Turkish Publishers Union and representative of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim said: “We are pleased to welcome the Republic of Turkey as the guest of honor for the thirty-second session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. We look forward to welcoming authors, artists, publishers and thought leaders coming from Turkey to join our rich program that includes a group of events that celebrate the cultural heritage of the Republic of Turkey, and explore Its historical and contemporary creative links with the Arab region, and as in previous years, this year’s edition reveals new horizons for cultural exchange, as well as providing valuable opportunities for publishers and creators.”

The guest of honor program includes in-depth discussions on cultural exchange between Turkey and the Arab world and the promotion of intercultural dialogue. Sessions and workshops cover the history of Turkish literature, as well as mutual literary translations of Arabic and Turkish literature.

For his part, HE Tocay Tuncer said: “We are honored to have chosen the Republic of Turkey as the guest of honor for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023.” He added, “We are confident that the exhibition will be an opportunity to elevate our cultural cooperation to new horizons that reflect the depth of the relations, roots and common cultural values ​​between our two friendly countries.”

Munir Uston, a member of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, declared his optimism that the participation in the opposition will positively affect the figures of exports and imports between the two countries.

“We are arranging for the signing of a large number of agreements related to copyright during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair,” he said, noting that the cultural industry begins with book printing activities.

Austin explained that the interest in the economic aspect and support for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is due to the desire to enhance their share of the international market.

He added that the activities in the exhibition will pave the way for copyright agreements between the two countries and will affect the fields of culture, arts and literature on both sides.

Based on the historical cultural ties between Turkey and the Arab world, the exhibition this year explores in its programs dedicated to the guest of honor a number of important axes related to the history of relations between the two countries, and the history of the translation movement between Turkish and Arabic, and among the most prominent titles included in the program: “A century of Turkish literature from the West To the East and from East to West”, and “The Rhythm of Turkish Poetry” in addition to introducing the famous Turkish calligrapher of the Holy Qur’an.

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will enjoy the opportunity to listen to a group of Turkish authors and poets, including Ahmet Umit, Bashir Ayvazoglu, Omar Erdem, and Sunay Akin, and a group of senior academics and thought leaders, including author and literary researcher Kayhan Ozgul, and professor of history and professor of Turkish studies, Jamal Kavadar. Professor of Arabic language and literary translator Muhammad Haqi Sutshin, professor of Arabic language and literary translator Mamdouh al-Nabi.

To celebrate the rich heritage of Turkish cuisine and its connection to literature, there will be a series of interactive discussions and workshops, featuring renowned authors, expert historians and celebrity chefs including Prof. Dr. Arif Bilgin, Saygin Ersin, Mari Esin, Arda Turkmen and Umur Akur.

Throughout the days of the exhibition, exhibitions are held to display the works and manuscripts of the most prominent Turkish painters and calligraphers. These exhibitions include distinguished works of art, including “Ibn Khaldun Manuscripts”, “Books and Drawings for Children from Sketch to Illustration” and the movie “Facing Windmills”, which presents the life of the painter. The Turkish “Zahit Buyuk Şilin” and his works.. In addition to sessions on the Turkish book market, where books are read in Turkish, international copyright trade and translation, within the professional program.

Moreover, the course highlights children’s and youth literature, with a panel discussion featuring the illustrator “Gökçe Akgül”, the Turkish publisher and writer “Melika Güneuz”, the journalist and writer “Yalash Ural” and the creator of the popular children’s program “Leith the King” Farol Yashar Oglu.