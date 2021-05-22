Under the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the activities of the renewed cultural wedding, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, will be launched today in its 30th session. Which launches in a hybrid image that takes advantage of modern technologies to bring together people of thought, literature, culture and traditional exhibition platforms for “the best sitting in the people”.

The launch of the exhibition comes and the cultural and intellectual event has reached a great amount since its first launch three decades ago and witnessed qualitative shifts that made it at a distinguished international level, drawing its strength and dynamism from the momentum of the scene and the cultural movement in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general, a momentum that made it the capital of world culture and it embraces throughout the year a series of Events from artistic and literary events as well as museums, especially in the Saadiyat Cultural District. Committed to enriching global human culture and pride in its role in the civilizations of nations and peoples, and building bridges of constructive cooperation for what is in the service of humanity.

The participation of more than 800 exhibitors, in attendance and virtual, from more than 46 countries, confirming the position achieved for the exhibition, which built wide international partnerships, and today it is celebrating Germany as the guest of the exhibition.

Honoring the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Prize on the sidelines of the exhibition’s activities, adds a deeper dimension to the event, which translates the UAE’s message and commitment to enriching global culture and human civilization and understanding and cooperation between peoples based on respect for others, cultures and other civilizations.

The exhibition is launched the day after the UAE celebrates the International Day for Cultural Diversity, which it considers an important platform to consecrate the values ​​established by the founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and believed in them based on his wisdom and insight that diversity and respect for others are the basis of the civilized progress of humanity, and it is the spirit that made it our wise leadership A platform for action to follow in the footsteps of the founder, and with it the UAE became a global center to support the dialogue of civilizations, cultures and humanitarian initiatives, and it was the cradle of the birth of the document of human brotherhood that the United Nations embraced and made the day of its signing an international day celebrated by the world.

The exhibition launches in its 30th session and has become under the custody of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, representing a new addition in its rich career. It also records an unprecedented addition by assigning its management to a woman for the first time in the history of book fairs in our region, an extension of what has been well-deservedly achieved by women in our country on the paths of empowerment and balance. Between the sexes. Hello everyone.