«Abu Dhabi International Book Fair» .. the joy and attractiveness of knowledge
With the launch of the thirty-second session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, today, Monday, May 22, the eyes of those concerned with knowledge, culture and the publishing industry in the Arab world and the world are turning to the UAE capital, which has become the most important Arab cultural center, by virtue of the care and interest that the wise leadership attaches to culture, knowledge and the arts. And the creative industries, in light of a supportive environment, see knowledge as a basis for satisfying the spiritual and moral needs of man, a lever for prosperity and economic prosperity, and a way to enhance communication with oneself and the world.
The exhibition has established its place and position in the Arab world and the world, since its inception in 1981, thanks to the generous sponsorship it receives from the highest levels of leadership, as its current session is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and in light of the provision of all capabilities necessary for its success. The exhibition is also based on a long history of extreme efficiency in organization and preparation, and the ability to identify the most important cultural and intellectual issues and concerns that need to be placed in the focus of attention, develop and enhance qualitative discussion about them, and push them to the forefront of dialogue and discussion among the concerned circles.
The knowledge horizon that governs the selection of the main ideas of the exhibition can be understood in the celebration of the current session of the concept of “sustainability”, based on the awareness of the importance of establishing a culture of “sustainability”, and placing it in the appropriate place for its importance in shaping the future.
Its selection reflects a sound appreciation of the important issues in the UAE and the Arab world, with the country hosting the “COP 28” conference next November, and the need to expand the discussion on everything related to the environment and climate, especially since the Arab countries, according to a specialized report, are located “in the epicenter of climate change that strikes the world. The issue has become a threat to human lives, their crops, and even their historical monuments.
The choice of Turkey as the guest of honor for the exhibition this year comes to further build bridges between the Arab and Turkish cultures, and to explore the strong ties between them as two great tributaries that contributed to the formation of Islamic civilization, while each of them retains its specificities and distinctive features, and to strengthen the relations of the Arab world next to it. The selection of the Arab scientist Abd al-Rahman bin Khaldun, the founder of sociology and one of the great thinkers in the history of humanity, celebrates the Arab contributions to human civilization and stimulates more research efforts that deal with his rich intellectual endowment.
Finally, the exhibition remains a real wedding for the “book”, adorning Abu Dhabi, and providing it with all the factors of joy and attraction and providing knowledge through rich activities with its topics and carefully selected guests to provide a full and accurate picture of the movement of science, thought and knowledge in the Arab world and the world, and the celebration of cultural and civilizational diversity and the message of Acquaintance and communication that the UAE bears the responsibility for its performance, and attracting all segments of society to the spacious reading arena, in a nation whose first divine message it received was “Read.”
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
#Abu #Dhabi #International #Book #Fair #joy #attractiveness #knowledge
Leave a Reply