The activities of the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, kicked off today and continues until May 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander For the armed forces.

The current edition of the exhibition – which is held in its hybrid version in both presence and virtually – is witnessing wide international and local participation that embodies the global position of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which represents a cultural and literary bridge between different civilizations, with its rich publications and various activities that meet the knowledge aspirations of all visitors.