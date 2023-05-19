«Abu Dhabi International Book» .. an upscale culture
From the 22nd to the 28th of May 2023, the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023 will start. A rich view that is renewed every year from the capital, Abu Dhabi, and is awaited by many publishers, readers, and those interested in the worlds of culture and literature, as part of an event that contributes to promoting what writers, plastic artists, poets, and critics offer, and monitors their experiences And their literary aspirations to raise the level of culture. It is an event that contributes to the exchange of knowledge and celebrates creativity that enriches the Arab library in all fields.
Undoubtedly, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a fruitful platform for cultural exchange from all over the world, as witnessed by its visitors over the past years. The number of visitors to the last Abu Dhabi International Book Fair held last year (2022) reached 152,024 visitors from 82 countries in the world, and the number of participants and exhibitors reached 1,150 people. The exhibition monitored the number of books that were sold in the last exhibition, reaching 165,401 books.
This indicates the deserved and constructive success of the exhibition, achieving the goal of intellectual and cultural exchange in the United Arab Emirates. Based on this, last year the guest of honor of the exhibition was the Federal Republic of Germany, and the exhibition had its European splendor infused with the German heritage and culture of the country, which strengthened the cultural and diplomatic relationship between Germany and the UAE.
There are several elements that attract the attention of those interested in culture, science and knowledge to attend the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, the most important of which are the leading platforms in spreading cultural awareness through literary and scientific sessions. As well as inspiring poetry seminars for those interested in prose and poetry and its themes.
Certainly, there are those who acquire all kinds of books, whether the books that achieved the largest sales or the new published books with their different classifications “human development”, “self development”, “literature” or scientific and research studies.
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023 presents its contributions to visitors, exhibitors and all those who will join this pioneering regional knowledge platform in culture, as follows: Diverse and comprehensive programs – a vital platform for establishing strong networking and partnerships – the exhibition sheds light on our mother tongue. We are all certain that the culture of our country is full of beautiful and elegant heritage, so it is certain that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will reflect this culture in the hearts of our promising generation of readers.
Nora Al Tunaiji*
Emirati writer
