The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023 constitutes a knowledge incubator that enhances cultural awareness of the emerging generations, and provides them with continuous learning opportunities that contribute to developing their skills and capabilities, and optimally qualifying them for the future.

The exhibition provided a distinguished platform for various educational institutions in the country, which helped them launch various initiatives for students, focusing primarily on strengthening their connection to reading, consolidating national identity, broadening their perceptions, and helping them explore their future.

Officials and participants in the exhibition emphasized the importance of this global cultural event in providing channels of communication between intellectuals, writers, and publishers on the one hand, and students and youth on the other, in addition to providing a rich vessel of knowledge from which future generations can draw.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Saeed, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom for Chinese Culture, said that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair constitutes an important cultural and educational platform for students and emerging generations in order to increase their passion for reading, in addition to providing channels of communication between them and the cultural and literary elites, not only at the local level, but also at the regional and global levels in particular. With the exhibition attracting wide international participation.

He added that through our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, we highlight 700 books translated from Chinese into Arabic, in addition to 300 books for teaching the Chinese language, which students who visit the exhibition will benefit from, especially since the UAE includes schools that teach the Chinese language to its students.

For her part, Aisha Eid Al Mazrouei, Director of the Book Fair and Events Department at the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair includes a rich educational program for school and university students that includes a variety of educational and cultural sessions and events, in which many writers and authors participate, with the aim of enriching knowledge for students and providing channels of communication. Connect them with writers and intellectuals.

For his part, Abdullah Khalifa Al-Hafiti, Deputy Assistant President for Libraries Affairs at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, confirmed that we were keen, through our initiative to distribute about 4,000 free books to students who visited the exhibition, to enhance their knowledge and develop their cultural awareness, as well as to inform them more about the university’s programs and plans.

He said that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in the world, and it constitutes a unique beacon of knowledge that we are keen to make optimal use of to expand knowledge among the emerging generations.

He stated that the distribution of free books to students will continue throughout the days of the exhibition, pointing out that there are many rare books that are included in the university’s pavilion and provide a distinct view of the country’s history and heritage.

The Ministry of Education, within the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, had concluded a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee, with the aim of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two parties, enhancing joint work to enrich educational curricula with cultural and heritage resources, and providing support for activities and programs that ensure the integration of attendance. educational, cultural and heritage of the state.

The agreement identified five areas of cooperation, the first of which is joint work to enrich educational curricula with components of culture, folklore and Nabati poetry; The second of these areas focuses on cooperation in organizing cultural and educational events, including cultural educational trips, book fairs, and educational and cultural festivals. As for the third area, it is concerned with cooperation in the field of publishing and including cultural and poetic publications and publications as part of educational resources and enrichment sources for educational curricula.

The fourth area includes cooperation and coordination in implementing student competitions and initiatives to explore and nurture creative talents in the fields of poetry and folklore, while the fifth area focuses on supporting local and federal educational institutions to implement the national framework for culture in schools from kindergarten to the third cycle.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, with the aim of enhancing interest in science and culture among future generations and developing their creative skills, introduced this year the “Alpha Corner”, which provides interactive activities that enrich the knowledge of its visitors in the fields of space and science.

Children and youth visitors to the exhibition will enjoy more than 1,800 educational and recreational activities in various artistic and knowledge fields.