Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

To launch operations and start trading in Murban crude futures on March 29, 2021.

Khalid Salmin, chief executive of the Refining, Manufacturing and Marketing Department of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), indicated during a virtual briefing today that ADNOC focuses on providing an integrated service to its customers, including shipping, logistics, warehousing, trading and trading.

He added: Murban crude, since its discovery in 1958, has been the main crude for ADNOC and the main crude for many partners for decades, and it is considered a light crude, low in sulfur, and can be used to refine many products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, thus Murban has become a well-known raw material. Globally among our customers, and it is exported to more than 30 countries, reaching more than 60 customers.

He pointed out that the current production capacity of Murban production amounts to two million barrels per day, which is approximately half the production capacity of ADNOC, pointing out that the ownership of Murban production is divided between 60% of ADNOC and 40% of its production partners.

Salmin pointed to several factors and characteristics that contribute to making Murban crude a new price indicator for oil, such as the chemical composition, the availability of a stable and stable production level, the independence of the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Contract, and the support of ADNOC, the Intercontinental Exchange and the nine shareholder partners.

He pointed out that the amendment of the pricing mechanism for Murban crude, which was approved by the Supreme Petroleum Council in November 2019, enhances the competitiveness and attractiveness of Murban in global markets.

He said: On next March 29th, we expect “Murban” to appear on stock indices screens around the world because the futures contracts for “Murban” crude are well positioned to become a new price index for oil, and the “Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange” also provides an independent future pricing based on movement. market.

He added, “The Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange” is ready to launch Murban futures contracts in the global markets, in order to provide a new price index for oil, in addition to the most important global benchmark crude oil, such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.

success story

In turn, Yasser Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Exploration, Development and Production said that Murban represents a success story for ADNOC, Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, starting with the first commercially viable well in 1960 with a production capacity of 4000 barrels per day, reaching a production capacity of about 2 million barrels per day. In the year 2020, from 2000 wells distributed over 12 fields.

He explained that by 2030, Murban will represent nearly 50% of ADNOC’s production capacity, which will reach 5 million barrels per day.

He pointed to several factors that have contributed to the decades-long success story of Murban crude, which is the reliability of ADNOC’s production and supply processes, including Murban crude, the excellent quality and high quality of this crude, the growing global demand for it, and the profitability of ADNOC. And ADNOC’s use of advanced technologies, and continuous investment in human resources.

He continued: Murban crude has stable chemical properties and is classified as one of the finest types of light crude oil, and one of the most sought-after raw materials globally, especially by our customers in the Asian and Far East markets. Murban crude is extracted in the most competitive way through the use of advanced technology.

On the vital role of human cadres in the success of Murban, Al Mazrouei said: More than 7,500 employees work in the production operations of Murban crude, of whom about 65% are UAE nationals, and we support gender balance in our operations at ADNOC and Rumaitha onshore field, which produces Murban crude. It is the first oil facility in the Middle East to be managed by female cadres, 100% of the female engineers and employees of ADNOC, and it also runs our operations in the fields of Northeast Bab, the engineer Aisha Al Marzouki.

Al Mazrouei said: Since the start of the ADNOC In-Country Value Program in 2018, our projects in the onshore fields producing Murban crude have redirected nearly $ 5 billion to the local economy of the UAE, and this is the contribution of the onshore fields only, with an average of 60% in-country contribution to 2020 year.

Japan refineries

Shinichi Nakamura, general manager of the Japanese Oil Development Company Ltd. (GOODCO), which is wholly owned by Inpex, said: Crude oil in Abu Dhabi currently accounts for about 25% of Japan’s total crude oil imports, which makes Japan the largest importer of crude oil from Abu Dhabi in the world. Murban Crude is the primary crude oil for many refineries in Japan.

He continued: In 2019, we announced our participation in establishing the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange, and we seek through this participation to further strengthen our cooperation with ADNOC in the field of marketing, exploration and production.

Nakamura said: “Murban has a much greater supply volume compared to other major crudes such as Brent, West Texas Intermediate and Dubai, with a strong client base especially in the Far East and Southeast Asia. We expect the inclusion of Murban crude to enhance the stability and transparency of Murban crude prices and diversify trading methods to Besides other derivatives.