The official website of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office revealed a trend to open the door for submitting applications for golden residency soon, in front of six new categories of specialists and talents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, provided that the residency period granted to those whose applications are approved from the new categories is 10 years.

The “golden residency” in Abu Dhabi provides investors and innovators with long-term residency. It is also available to international talents wishing to live, work and grow in the emirate for the coming years. It offers a wide range of residency options for professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, such as doctors, specialists, scientists and inventors, in addition to the talented. Creators, athletes, owners of emerging companies and real estate investors in the emirate.

According to the government website, the six new categories to be nominated for golden residency include “elite researchers and clerics,” as the candidate in this category will be required to have a recommendation from the Ministry of Culture and Youth, or from the relevant local authorities, and “distinguished specialists in industry and sectors of the fourth industrial revolution”, provided that a recommendation is obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology or from the relevant local authorities, in addition to “distinguished health care experts”, whose requests are required to obtain a recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection or the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and that Have a valid license to work in the UAE.

The site indicated that the six new categories also include “specialists in educational fields”, provided that a recommendation is obtained from the Ministry of Education or the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, with a valid license to work in Abu Dhabi or the UAE, and “brilliant talents”. In other important areas”, provided that approval or recommendation is obtained from the relevant federal or local authorities, and finally, “people with talent in digital technology”, where the candidate in this category will be required to have obtained a recommendation from the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions or the authorities competent local.

The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System (Tamm) confirmed that it provides a tool to assess the eligibility of people wishing to apply for a “golden residency” and detailed information about the journey to obtain it, noting that there is no maximum number of times to conduct an eligibility assessment to obtain this residency, explaining That people can use the eligibility assessment tool to ask if a relative or friend is eligible to apply for candidacy for a “golden residency”.

7 categories

The appendix regulating golden residence permits in the Cabinet’s decision regarding the executive regulations regarding the entry and residence of foreigners, which came into force last September, identified seven categories that may be granted golden residence, through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and after the approval of the competent authorities, as the case may be.

According to the annex, a foreigner who meets the requirements may be granted a golden residence permit within the following categories: investors, entrepreneurs, geniuses of talent, scientists and specialists, first students and graduates, pioneers of humanitarian work, and the first line of defense.

It is also permissible, by a decision of the Chairman of the Authority, to grant a golden residence permit to prominent and influential personalities within the specified categories, or any other categories based on a recommendation from the relevant federal and local government agencies.