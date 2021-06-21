Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Institute of Technology Innovation, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council in Abu Dhabi, announced yesterday the appointment of international experts in the field of advanced materials to the Board of Advisors at the Center for Advanced Materials Research.

These appointments confirm the successive initiatives focused on innovations and continuous research and development processes at the Institute of Technology Innovation.

The Center for Advanced Materials Research is one of the seven primary specialist centers of the Institute of Technology Innovation. It is among the few global centers that bring together experts to conduct pioneering research in advanced materials. And through cooperation with 54 scientists, researchers and engineers, the research areas of the center currently include: nanomaterials, energy-absorbing materials, manufacturing, in addition to 3D printing, metamaterials, and others.

The Board of Advisors includes: Professor Stefan Meyer, Head of the Department of Hybrid Nanosystems, Faculty of Physics at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, and Head of the Lee-Lucas Department of Experimental Physics at Imperial College London, Professor Robert Lee, Professor and Acting Head of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Dean Associate of the School of Science and Engineering and Zhao Yi Ching Graduate School of City University of Hong Kong, Professor Shenhua Wu, Vice-Chancellor (Circular Partnerships) at Monash University and Director of the Monash International Center for Advanced Industries, and Professor Vikram Deshpande, Simulation Lead and Professor of Materials Engineering in the Department of Engineering at the University of Hong Kong. University of Cambridge, UK, Professor Genevieve Langdon, Expert in Material Diagnostics and Professor of Explosion and Impact Engineering at the University of Sheffield in the UK and Professor Emeritus at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and Professor Wesley Cantwell, Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Assistant Dean for Research at Khalifa University, and Director of the Research Center and Aviation Innovation in the UAE, and Professor Fatima Montemore, Vice President of Research and International Relations at the Institute for Advanced Sciences, She is a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and a researcher at the Center for Structural Chemistry in Portugal.

“Composites and advanced materials are extremely valuable in various aspects of life today – such as electronics, optics and healthcare, as they are fundamentally changing the way companies do business,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Tunaiji, a senior researcher at the Center for Advanced Materials Research.

technology

It is noteworthy that the Institute of Technology Innovation, the “Applied Research” arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council in Abu Dhabi, is a leading global center for research and development, focusing on applied research and new era technology. Under its umbrella, the institute includes seven research centers specializing in the areas of quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems. Working with a distinguished group of talent, universities, research institutions and specialized partners from all over the world, the Institute represents a unique intellectual forum that contributes to supporting the growth and prosperity of the research and development system in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The institute is working to establish Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leading center for innovation.