Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Councils Affairs Office in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, launched the “Abu Dhabi Innovation Councils” competition, which will give three winners financial support to implement their ideas.

The competition aims, in its first session, to support the national strategy to promote innovation, by spreading awareness of the importance of innovation and creativity in finding solutions to challenges, as well as increasing solidarity and community participation, in order to enhance the role of councils in strengthening community ties in the country .. The competition also seeks to encourage Community members to innovate, push the boundaries of creative thinking and solve problems.

Participation in the competition is open to all members of society between 10 and 21 years old. After the application process is over, a committee of experts will review all competition applications and select three winners based on the criteria set by the jury.

The participating projects revolve around major axes, including the use of technology to increase social cohesion and innovations that serve senior citizens and people of determination. The first three winners will be awarded financial prizes for the implementation and development of their ideas.

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, said: “The vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, motivates us to encourage creative thinking and innovation. Therefore, Al Bayt Mitwahid Association is pleased to support this important community initiative. We believe that supporting and fostering innovation within the community is necessary in order to build a healthy society and contribute to the growth and diversification of our economy.

He expressed his happiness in partnering with the Councils Affairs Office to launch this program, expressing his hope to discover the hidden talents of our society that need support and care, stressing the importance of this initiative in order to achieve the development vision of the UAE society.

He added that the year 2021 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE federation, and we must address the importance of innovation and community solidarity, as it is the cornerstone of our vision for the next fifty years.